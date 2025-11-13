Wildlife Photographer contest seeks more u/w images

The next Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition, WPY62, remains open for entries only until 4 December, 2025 – and the organisers say they are particularly keen on receiving more underwater entries. There is also welcome news for competitors aged 26 and under.

In recent years images by underwater photographers have done well in various categories as well as winning the competition outright, though they were slightly less evident among the top-placed images in the 2024 WPY61, reported in October on Divernet.

The competition, run by the Natural History Museum (NHM) in London, is described as the world’s oldest and most prestigious wildlife photography competition and touring exhibition, reaching millions globally through its displays and media exposure.

The judging panel of seven experts for WPY62 includes French underwater photographer and twice Wildlife Photographer of the Year Grand Title winner Laurent Ballesta.

The judges will select the top 100 images, including the competition’s 16 category winners. Besides Under Water, these include a variety of environmental, portrait and behaviour sections as well as Oceans: The Bigger Picture, Young Wildlife Photographer of the Year and the Impact Award to promote conservation successes.

Highly commended in this year’s Under Water category (Jake Stout / Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2024)

Baiting ban

This year for the first time the competition prohibits the use of any form of baiting, except where the photograph is the result of legitimate scientific research.

Last year’s introduction of a fee waiver for entrants aged 18-26 resulted in an 84% year-on-year increase in the number of entrants in this age range – so the waiver has been maintained. Photographers can enter up to 25 images at no charge.

Those aged 27 and above can enter up to 25 images for a £35 fee, while entrants aged 17 and under on the closing date can enter up to 10 images free.

Photographers from 114 countries across Africa, South-east Asia and South America that have historically been under-represented in the competition can also enter for free. Find all the details and enter the competition here.

The exhibition of 100 shortlisted and winning images from WPY61 can be seen at the NHM in London until 12 July next year.



