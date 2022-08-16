Paralenz launches Vaquita 2nd Gen

Danish ocean-tech company Paralenz has announced the arrival of its “powerful yet intuitive” Vaquita 2nd Gen action camera, which features a 150° ultra-wide lens and an updated version of the brand’s automatic underwater colour-correction system.

“Designed by divers for divers”, the camera is said by Paralenz to be packed with new technology to deliver smoother high-quality videos. These can be recorded up to 4K60 / 1080p240 / 720p240, and stills to 12MP.

The patented Auto-DCC (Automatic Depth-Controlled Colour Correction) enables the Vaquita 2nd Gen to detect green or blue water and apply a digital colour filter.

The camera's ultra-wide lens has a 25cm focus distance, and there is a built-in “T-Rail” mounting system. Other features include true-colour OLED display, auto-record function and customisable recording overlay settings and recording modes.

Rated waterproof to 350m without an extra housing, all camera settings are fully adjustable under water, says Paralenz, adding that intuitive handling allows undisturbed diving, even with gloves on.

Paralenz says that intuitive handling is a feature of its Vaquita 2nd Gen

“Vaquita 2nd Gen is all about improving on its predecessor, based on the feedback we receive from our community,” says Paralenz co-founder Martin Holmberg. “While the recording performance has improved drastically, you can still expect the Vaquita series’ signature ease of use, automatic colour correction and the geeky app that features advanced dive statistics.”

Sensors fitted to the camera collect dive data comprising ocean temperature, depth, conductivity, dive time, date/time, descent/ascent rates and geolocation. Divers are invited to share this data via the Paralenz App to contribute towards marine scientific research and assist partner bodies such as the Coral Restoration Foundation and Ghost Diving.

A GPS sensor makes it possible to share video footage via the app, as pins on TheOceanBase interactive map. Driven by the Paralenz community, this is designed to enable users to view the dives of others from around the world, whether seeking inspiration or to help plan future trips.

The Paralenz Vaquita 2nd Gen is available globally from 18 August for US $799 (about £660) or 799 euros direct from Paralenz or Amazon.