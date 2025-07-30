Magazine Subscriptions
Maldives photos mark OBLU Women’s Dive Month

Opening of Richard Aspinall’s photo exhibition (OBLU NATURE Helengeli by SENTIDO)
In April this year Divernet sent photo-journalist Richard Aspinall to the Maldives’ North Male Atoll to sample the underwater experiences available while staying at the OBLU NATURE Helengeli by SENTIDO resort and using its dive-centre TGI Maldives.

Divernet unveiled an exhibition of the resulting photography to coincide with the celebration of PADI Women’s Dive Day 2025 on 19 July – an event extended by the resort into an entire Women’s Dive Month, with a range of experiences based around scuba diving with wellness.

The photo-gallery has doubled as an educational platform for guest divers and snorkellers on ways of protecting coral reefs, says the resort. The exhibition was inaugurated by seven international women journalists and TGI Maldives operations manager Greta Marcelli.

Maldives display (OBLU NATURE Helengeli by SENTIDO)
Based in the Scottish borders, Richard Aspinall has been trained in ecology and conservation biology and has worked in wildlife conservation and heritage management. 

From mesmerising moray eels and majestic whitetip reef sharks to the vibrant swirls of blue-line snapper and clown triggerfish, his photographs offer a vivid window into the thriving coral ecosystems that surround Helengeli – as can be seen in his Divernet article Why I Never Tire Of The Maldives, which first appeared in June.

(OBLU NATURE Helengeli by SENTIDO)
Outstanding contribution

Last year the OBLU Helengeli resort became the first recipient of PADI’s Outstanding Contribution to Female Diving award when it welcomed 10 women journalists from around the world to discover scuba diving as part of Women’s Dive Day 2024 – the inspiration for Women’s Dive Month.

“There’s something magical about Helengeli,” says the resort’s general manager Alain Trefois. “Marine life is incredible, and the energy of this place is unlike anywhere else. This exhibition, crafted with care by our team, beautifully captures that spirit, combining ocean wonder with a sense of empowerment.

“We extend our heartfelt thanks to Richard Aspinall and Divernet for their stunning imagery and collaboration in bringing this exhibition to life.”

(OBLU NATURE Helengeli by SENTIDO)
OBLU NATURE Helengeli by SENTIDO is a 4* resort with 153 beach and water villas and suites in eight categories. Divers can link here to book direct and enjoy 20% savings.

COLOURS OF OBLU, part of Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts, covers four Maldives resorts: OBLU NATURE Helengeli by SENTIDO, OBLU SELECT Lobigili, OBLU SELECT Sangeli and OBLU XPERIENCE Ailafushi.

