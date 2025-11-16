Younger divers: Does scuba boost your mental health?

The psychological effect of scuba diving on 18- to 29-year-olds is the subject of a multilingual online questionnaire that has just been launched across Europe, including the UK.

“One Health Underwater: Youth Well-Being With Diving” is an initiative funded by the EU’s Erasmus+ programme, and co-ordinated by the French Federation for Underwater Studies & Sports (FFESSM), the world’s largest federation in its field, with support from research and insurance organisation DAN Europe and Belgian educational body Haute École Bruxelles-Brabant (HE2B).

In Europe, the number of people in the 18-29 age group experiencing mental health problems is said to have doubled since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, with almost two-thirds of young people at risk of depression, and psychological problems affecting new generations more than adults.

These figures highlight the need to explore innovative approaches to supporting psychological well-being beyond traditional methods, say the project organisers. They believe that scuba diving combines concentration, conscious breathing and connection with nature and can promote states of calm similar to meditation.

It is also “a deeply social experience” in which divers develop mutual trust and a sense of community – all elements that can help to reduce stress, anxiety and social isolation.

Concrete data

If scientific evidence confirms that scuba diving can help to reduce stress, improve mental balance and foster social inclusion, there would be an argument for it to be integrated into sports and health programmes.

“Our role is to turn the experiences of divers into concrete data,” says DAN Europe VP and head of scientific research programmes Prof Costantino Balestra.

“By analysing the results of the questionnaire, we will be able to deliver scientific evidence of the relationship between diving and mental health, which is essential for integrating scuba diving into institutional well-being programmes.

“Recent data clearly show the modulation of certain neurotransmitters involved in the brain’s reward circuit during scuba diving. These neurotransmitters are strongly stimulated in young hyperconnected individuals.”

Promoting mindfulness

“We are convinced that scuba diving benefits our physical health and, above all, our mental well-being, promoting mindfulness,” says FFESSM president Frédéric Di Meglio.

“It can become an integral part of sports and school policies in support of youth well-being. With this initiative, we want to provide strong scientific foundations for diving to be recognised as a structured activity within sports and health programmes.”

The questionnaire will remain active until March 2026 and the data collected will be analysed and presented at a public conference in May during Mental Health Month. The results will also be published online on dedicated project webpages and in a multilingual publication.

To participate in the questionnaire and learn more about One Health Underwater, visit One Health Questionnaire.

Also on Divernet: Diving into mental health