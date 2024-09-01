The Biggest Online Resource for Scuba Divers
The Biggest Online Resource for Scuba Divers
Search
Close this search box.

DeeperBlue gets into T-shirts

1 User reading this post.
Follow Divernet on Google News
Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter
DeeperBlue T-shirt

DeeperBlue.com, known until now as a freediving and scuba digital media outlet, has branched out with a range of eco-friendly topside clothing aimed at both types of diver and ocean advocates generally.

It says that the range “embodies the brand’s mission to inspire, educate and inform the diving community while promoting ocean conservation and responsible living”.

Included are a variety of ocean- and diving-inspired men’s and women’s T-shirts, sweaters, jumpers, hoodies and accessories produced in partnership with sustainable manufacturer Teemill.

DeeperBlue T-shirt

Every item of clothing is said to be made from certified organic cotton in a renewable-energy-powered factory, for shipping worldwide using plastics-free packaging. 

Teemill’s production process is designed to minimise waste, says DeeperBlue, with every piece of clothing printed on demand to eliminate overproduction and unnecessary environmental impact.

The manufacturer works on a circular economy model that allows for old items to be returned and recycled into new products, rather than ending up in landfill sites.

DeeperBlue T-shirt

“Our manufacturing process is part of our commitment to sustainability,” says DeeperBlue founder Stephan Whelan. “By choosing organic materials and paper packaging while using renewable energy, we’re reducing our carbon footprint, keeping plastics out of our oceans and leading by example in the dive community.”

There are 12 standard T-shirt designs, each available in a range of colours and six sizes from XS to 2XL and priced at £27 each.

DeeperBlue T-shirt

There are also 12 outsize Ts at £33 and six jumpers at £43; 12 hoodies at £48 and six sweatshirts at £43, along with sweatpants (£35) and shorts (£30). Branded accessories include tote bags (£12), logbook (£15) and a baseball cap (£27). Browse the range here.

Also on Divernet: TRAVELLING LIGHT, DIVE LIKE A PRO: PACKING GEAR FOR A DIVE TRIP

Latest Podcast Episode from Scuba Diver Mag
This week on the podcast, The first compensation payments for expenses incurred in the deaths of 34 people who died when the Californian dive liveaboard Conception caught fire in 2019 have been ordered by a US federal judge – though whether its captain Jerry Boylan is in a position to foot the bill remains unclear. Cradles for baby corals designed to frustrate toothy predators such as parrotfish could be deployed as part of a drive to rehabilitate reefs hit by disturbance events such as coral-bleaching. The Diving Museum in Gosport has been closed during 2024 for restoration of its “damp Grade II* listed building” but has ambitious plans to reopen from next June, drier and with new exhibitions. https://www.scubadivermag.com/still-free-conception-captain-ordered-to-pay-up/ https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/drying-out-diving-museum-needs-support/ https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cz07721y33xo https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c6p2rk2gkx4o https://www.scubadivermag.com/anti-parrot-cradles-a-coral-game-changer/ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0SYlATuvJcg https://fourthelement.com/product/tech-fin/ Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel. The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor.

This week on the podcast, The first compensation payments for expenses incurred in the deaths of 34 people who died when the Californian dive liveaboard Conception caught fire in 2019 have been ordered by a US federal judge – though whether its captain Jerry Boylan is in a position to foot the bill remains unclear. Cradles for baby corals designed to frustrate toothy predators such as parrotfish could be deployed as part of a drive to rehabilitate reefs hit by disturbance events such as coral-bleaching. The Diving Museum in Gosport has been closed during 2024 for restoration of its “damp Grade II* listed building” but has ambitious plans to reopen from next June, drier and with new exhibitions.


https://www.scubadivermag.com/still-free-conception-captain-ordered-to-pay-up/
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/drying-out-diving-museum-needs-support/
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cz07721y33xo
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c6p2rk2gkx4o
https://www.scubadivermag.com/anti-parrot-cradles-a-coral-game-changer/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0SYlATuvJcg
https://fourthelement.com/product/tech-fin/


Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel.

The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5CNTQ4NEJFQThFNzg4Q0Qz

Just $34K Compensation After 5yrs #scuba #news #podcast

Visit Scuba.com with this link: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/ktsa #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel. The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor. 00:00 Introduction 00:52 Scuba.com 02:09 Pre Dive Foot Care 08:20 Post Dive Foot Care

Visit Scuba.com with this link:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/ktsa

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel.

The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor.
00:00 Introduction
00:52 Scuba.com
02:09 Pre Dive Foot Care
08:20 Post Dive Foot Care

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS40MzQwRDA4N0ZGRTNBNTE2

Scuba Diving Foot Care #scuba #howto

How Do You Route Your Drysuit Hose? #askmarkanything @denisb8426 #askmark Hi Mark, I recently did my first dives in a drysuit. On shore I had some discussions about the routing of the inflatorhose for the drysuit. My more experienced buddys told me to put it over my harness...so just from 1. stage...under the arm....to the drysuit. I saw many videos where people put it UNDER the harness... Do you have reasons to do the one or the other? Regards from Germany. Gut Luft! Denis #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver LINKS Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel. The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor.

How Do You Route Your Drysuit Hose? #askmarkanything

@denisb8426
#askmark Hi Mark, I recently did my first dives in a drysuit. On shore I had some discussions about the routing of the inflatorhose for the drysuit. My more experienced buddys told me to put it over my harness...so just from 1. stage...under the arm....to the drysuit. I saw many videos where people put it UNDER the harness... Do you have reasons to do the one or the other? Regards from Germany. Gut Luft! Denis

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
LINKS

Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel.

The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS41QUU4MjI2RjNBNjFENEY3

How Do You Route Your Drysuit Hose? @denisb8426 #askmark

Load More... Subscribe

LET’S KEEP IN TOUCH!

Get a weekly roundup of all Divernet news and articles Scuba Mask
We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Recent Comments
Nigel Haines: Captive dolphin ‘thrown out with bathwater’
I qqqqqq: Captive dolphin ‘thrown out with bathwater’
Steve Weinman: Titanic ‘blip’ mystery solved
Adi: Titanic ‘blip’ mystery solved
Adi: Titanic ‘blip’ mystery solved
Recent News
2 diver deaths in Lanzarote on same day 2 diver deaths in Lanzarote on same day
Flying spaghetti monsters among deep seamount rarities Flying spaghetti monsters among deep seamount rarities
PADI urges all-out push for AWARE Week PADI urges all-out push for AWARE Week
From sharkbite victim to Paralympian – in 15 months From sharkbite victim to Paralympian – in 15 months
BSAC asks divers to get cleaning in September BSAC asks divers to get cleaning in September
Break-up fears for shipwreck treasure collection Break-up fears for shipwreck treasure collection

Connect With Us

Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube

Unattributed pictures on this site are the copyright of the photographer.
Contact DIVER Magazine for details.

Copyright 2024 Rork Media Limited. All rights reserved.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x