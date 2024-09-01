DeeperBlue gets into T-shirts

DeeperBlue.com, known until now as a freediving and scuba digital media outlet, has branched out with a range of eco-friendly topside clothing aimed at both types of diver and ocean advocates generally.

It says that the range “embodies the brand’s mission to inspire, educate and inform the diving community while promoting ocean conservation and responsible living”.

Included are a variety of ocean- and diving-inspired men’s and women’s T-shirts, sweaters, jumpers, hoodies and accessories produced in partnership with sustainable manufacturer Teemill.

Every item of clothing is said to be made from certified organic cotton in a renewable-energy-powered factory, for shipping worldwide using plastics-free packaging.

Teemill’s production process is designed to minimise waste, says DeeperBlue, with every piece of clothing printed on demand to eliminate overproduction and unnecessary environmental impact.

The manufacturer works on a circular economy model that allows for old items to be returned and recycled into new products, rather than ending up in landfill sites.

“Our manufacturing process is part of our commitment to sustainability,” says DeeperBlue founder Stephan Whelan. “By choosing organic materials and paper packaging while using renewable energy, we’re reducing our carbon footprint, keeping plastics out of our oceans and leading by example in the dive community.”

There are 12 standard T-shirt designs, each available in a range of colours and six sizes from XS to 2XL and priced at £27 each.

There are also 12 outsize Ts at £33 and six jumpers at £43; 12 hoodies at £48 and six sweatshirts at £43, along with sweatpants (£35) and shorts (£30). Branded accessories include tote bags (£12), logbook (£15) and a baseball cap (£27). Browse the range here.

Also on Divernet: TRAVELLING LIGHT, DIVE LIKE A PRO: PACKING GEAR FOR A DIVE TRIP