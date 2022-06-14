Going Supernova: 2-piece is all about power

The Seawing Supernova is a new two-piece fin that manufacturer Scubapro says is designed to deliver maximum power as and when the diver needs it. Its angled blade and foot-pocket are moulded separately and can be disassembled for travel.

The product is described as a step up from the previous Nova in terms of performance, construction, fit and versatility, says the maker, adding that the shape of its blade results in much more power, speed and manoeuvrability.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Supernova uses its “Pivot Control Technology” hinge system to preset the blade in the 40-50º range of angle of attack, said to be optimal for converting kicks into forward propulsion. This works in tandem with the blade’s flexible Auto-Adjust central panel, which Scubapro says fine-tunes the angle of attack by counter-pivoting based on the strength of the kick.

This approach is designed to provide a milder angle of attack for comfort when kicking gently, moving progressively towards a more aggressive angle when kicking at full strength. For frog and alternate kicks, twin-tip winglets are provided to increase control and “markedly improve” manoeuvrability.

Exploded view of the standard fin Full-foot pocket

The Seawing Supernova is made of premium Monprene for maximum durability. It is sold as an open-heel set with foot-pocket and blade pre-assembled as standard, but for barefoot diving the design makes it possible to replace the open pocket with an optional full-foot pocket with reprofiled heel-retention cup for comfort. The Socket-Lock Connecting System is said to make it easy to switch between the two styles.

The heavy-duty bungee strap has been upgraded so that it can be minutely adjusted to accommodate different boot types in open-heel mode. Extended grip-pads are provided for security on wet decks.

Scubapro Seawing Supernova fins come with a key fob-style multi-tool for foot-pocket and blade assembly and disassembly, and a storage bag is provided. The recommended retail price is £189.

Also On Divernet: Tech Fins Inspired By Humpback Whales, TecLine LightJet Fins Review