Cover your extremities with Scubapro deal

Last Updated on July 6, 2024 by Steve Weinman

Another of those Scubapro seasonal special offers has dropped in the form of a 20% discount on the suggested retail price of its Everflex Yulex Dive 5 or 7.5mm steamer, plus a free set of accessories – that’s an Everflex 5/3 hood, 5.0 Arch boots and 5 gloves.

The steamer is made from natural rubber, described by the manufacturer as making it part of a modern plant-based generation of diving suits that also feature fewer seams and panels for a better fit and less restricted motion.

The suit also has a Blue Diamond Span inner fleece lining designed to maximise thermal protection.

Everflex Yulex Dive 5mm suit Everflex Yulex Dive 7mm suit

Everflex 5mm gloves Everflex 5/3 hood Everflex 5.0 Arch boots

The usual suggested price of 5mm steamers is £545 and of 7.5mm units £680, so the discount brings those prices down to £436 and £544 respectively. This offer from Scubapro lasts until 27 September at participating dealers and while stocks last.

