Drysuits offered with free undersuit

Buy one of Scubapro’s trilaminate drysuits and get a free undersuit
Buy one of Scubapro’s trilaminate drysuits and land a free undersuit

Scubapro has come up with another of its special offers, in the shape of a free matching undersuit to accompany the purchase of either of two lines of trilaminate drysuit, the Evertech Dry Breathable or the Definition Dry. The one-piece undersuit is the K2 Extreme.

The Evertech Dry Breathable in both men’s and women’s versions retails for £1,735, while the Definition Dry is less expensive at £1,539. 

K2 EXTREME STEAMER DRY SUIT UNDERWEAR LADY 78.172.X Turquoise
Women’s K2 Extreme one-piece, front
K2 EXTREME STEAMER DRY SUIT UNDERWEAR MAN 78.171.X0093
Men’s K2 Extreme one-piece (back)

The K2 Extreme one-piece undersuit retails for £345. To maximise thermal insulation, it is made of a breathable and stretchy dual fleece material and includes compression padding on the shoulders, chest and knees for comfort and warmth. It also has zipped hip pockets, elastic wrist-loops and heel-straps.

The promotion runs until the end of May this year at participating Scubapro retailers and in participating regions. 

Also on Divernet: Free octopuses with Scubapro regs, Scubapro introduces Luna 2.0 dive-computer, Galileo 3 dive-computer has landedScubapro celebrates 60th in red + black

