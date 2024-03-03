Drysuits offered with free undersuit

Deprecated: Automatic conversion of false to array is deprecated in /home/837581.cloudwaysapps.com/gcahrcedfn/public_html/wp-content/plugins/link-whisper-premium/core/Wpil/Settings.php on line 3073
Scubapro has come up with another of its special offers, in the shape of a free matching undersuit to accompany the purchase of either of two lines of trilaminate drysuit, the Evertech Dry Breathable or the Definition Dry. The one-piece undersuit is the K2 Extreme.
The Evertech Dry Breathable in both men’s and women’s versions retails for £1,735, while the Definition Dry is less expensive at £1,539.
The K2 Extreme one-piece undersuit retails for £345. To maximise thermal insulation, it is made of a breathable and stretchy dual fleece material and includes compression padding on the shoulders, chest and knees for comfort and warmth. It also has zipped hip pockets, elastic wrist-loops and heel-straps.
The promotion runs until the end of May this year at participating Scubapro retailers and in participating regions.
