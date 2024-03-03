Drysuits offered with free undersuit

: Automatic conversion of false to array is deprecated inon line

Scubapro has come up with another of its special offers, in the shape of a free matching undersuit to accompany the purchase of either of two lines of trilaminate drysuit, the Evertech Dry Breathable or the Definition Dry. The one-piece undersuit is the K2 Extreme.

The Evertech Dry Breathable in both men’s and women’s versions retails for £1,735, while the Definition Dry is less expensive at £1,539.

Women’s K2 Extreme one-piece, front Men’s K2 Extreme one-piece (back)

The K2 Extreme one-piece undersuit retails for £345. To maximise thermal insulation, it is made of a breathable and stretchy dual fleece material and includes compression padding on the shoulders, chest and knees for comfort and warmth. It also has zipped hip pockets, elastic wrist-loops and heel-straps.

The promotion runs until the end of May this year at participating Scubapro retailers and in participating regions.

