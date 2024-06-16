The Biggest Online Resource for Scuba Divers
Search
Close this search box.

Seiko hybrid: Where Samurai meets Shogun

1 User reading this post.
Follow Divernet on Google News
Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter
Seiko Prospex 4R ‘Shog-urai’ Diver watch
Seiko Prospex 4R ‘Shog-urai’ Diver watches

Last Updated on June 16, 2024 by Steve Weinman

According to Seiko its new Prospex 4R ‘Shog-urai’ Diver watch evolved from combining elements from two popular existing models nicknamed for their distinctive case shapes: the Samurai and Shogun. 

The resulting hybrid Shog-urai has a depth rating of 200m. It comes in three versions with a compact 41.7mm-diameter stainless-steel case and slim profile (12.3mm), new date-window positioning (not a big issue for divers under water), pointed hands and reshaped bracelet.

There is Lumibrite on the hands, indices and unidirectional rotating bezel, and the crown is screw-down. Automatic with manual winding, the in-house 4R35 movement has a 41hr power reserve and offers accuracy of -35 / +45sec per day.

Prospex Shogurai 4R Diver SRPL11 560 6

The three versions are All-Black, Black and Red. The latter two come with stainless-steel bracelets and cost £560, while the All-Black with silicone strap is priced at £520 – all available from Seiko Boutique.

A Seiko NH34 automatic movement with GMT function is employed by Hong Kong manufacturer Spinnaker for its Fleuss GMT Automatic collection, to which it has just added five new colour variants – Nebula Blue, Dull Violet, Deep Blue, Burnt Orange and Sandstorm Brown – to double the choice to 10.  

SP 5120 66 NEBULA BLUE 490
Nebula Blue
SP 5120 77 DULL VIOLET 490
Dull Violet
SP 5120 88 Q DEEP BLUE 490
Deep Bluee
SP 5120 99 Q BURNT ORANGE 490
Burnt Orange
SP 5120 AA Q SANDSTORM BROWN 490
Sandstorm Brown

These 150m-rated watches share a 43 x 13mm diameter stainless-steel case with screw-down crown and the display uses Swiss Newlite for luminosity. There is a stainless-steel bracelet as well as an extra colour-keyed rubber strap and the price is £490.

Spinnaker has also introduced a new low-priced model in its Croft range, the £261 Pioneer Automatic, though this hardly qualifies as a serious dive-watch with its 100m rating (Crofts that are only slightly more expensive have at least a 150m rating). It should be safe for snorkelling, however.

Spinnaker Croft Pioneer Automatic: OK for snorkelling
Spinnaker Croft Pioneer Automatic: OK for snorkelling

Based around an NH35 Japanese automatic movement, with a 42 x 12mm solid-steel case, unidirectional bezel and anti-reflective sapphire lens, the watch comes with a stainless-steel bracelet. The four colours are Sangria Red, Shadow Black, Jade Green and Deep Blue, and this and the Fleuss range are available direct from Spinnaker.

Also on Divernet: NEW WATCHES FOR TIME-TRAVELLING DIVERS, MAKE A SPLASH WITH THE LATEST DIVE-WATCHES, TIME MACHINES: THE LATEST DIVE WATCHES, MODERN, RETRO & SHINY: 7 NEW DIVING WATCHES

Latest Podcast Episode from Scuba Diver Mag
https://godivingshow.com Metal or Plastic Scuba Drysuit Zipper? Which is Best? #askmark #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel. The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor.

https://godivingshow.com

Metal or Plastic Scuba Drysuit Zipper? Which is Best? #askmark
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel. The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5GOUJEOERGNDg1N0QyNDA3

Metal or Plastic Scuba Drysuit Zipper? Which is Best? #askmark

Top10 Dive Computers for 2024 #scuba #top10 #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver LINKS https://godivingshow.com Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine 00:00 Introduction 00:57 Shearwater Tern TX 01:57 Garmin Descent Mk3i 03:04 Apple Watch Ultra 04:14 Suunto EON Core 05:11 Shearwater Perdix 2.0 06:03 Suunto ZOOP Novo 06:53 Mares Sirius 07:46 Scubapro Luna 2.0 08:40 Shearwater Peregrine 09:25 Garmin Descent G1 Solar We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel. The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor.

Top10 Dive Computers for 2024 #scuba #top10

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
LINKS
https://godivingshow.com

Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine
00:00 Introduction
00:57 Shearwater Tern TX
01:57 Garmin Descent Mk3i
03:04 Apple Watch Ultra
04:14 Suunto EON Core
05:11 Shearwater Perdix 2.0
06:03 Suunto ZOOP Novo
06:53 Mares Sirius
07:46 Scubapro Luna 2.0
08:40 Shearwater Peregrine
09:25 Garmin Descent G1 Solar We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel. The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS40QkU3RjBCMjgzQUIzNjg2

Top10 Dive Computers for 2024 #scuba #top10

https://godivingshow.com How To disassemble and service your scuba diving BCD power inflator. #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver LINKS Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel. The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor.

https://godivingshow.com
How To disassemble and service your scuba diving BCD power inflator.

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
LINKS

Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel. The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43OEQ1OTk4ODU2N0E5RUYz

How To Disassemble a Power Inflator #scuba #BCD #howto

Load More... Subscribe

LET’S KEEP IN TOUCH!

Get a weekly roundup of all Divernet news and articles Scuba Mask
We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.


Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Connect With Us

Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube

Unattributed pictures on this site are the copyright of the photographer.
Contact DIVER Magazine for details.

Copyright 2024 Rork Media Limited. All rights reserved.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x