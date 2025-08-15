19th Edition of Malaysia International Dive Expo Draws the Crowds

MIDE2025 Makes Waves: A Successful Global Dive Expo Showcasing Innovation and Passion Beneath the Surface

The 19th edition of the Malaysia International Dive Expo (MIDE) 2025 with slogan Explore, Connect & Conserve the Ocean’s Enigma wrapped up on a high note, marking a significant milestone for the regional and global diving community. Held from 13 to 15 June at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) in Kuala Lumpur, the event drew thousands of passionate dive enthusiasts, industry professionals, and marine conservationists from around the world. Celebrated for its vibrant exhibition floor, expert-led workshops, and invaluable networking opportunities, this year’s expo set a new standard for innovation, collaboration, and community engagement in the underwater world.

The event was officially opened by YBhg. Dato’ Shaharuddin bin Abu Sohot, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC), who officiated the launch and delivered a keynote speech on behalf of YB Khairul Firdaus Akbar Khan, Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

This year’s expo attracted over 16,824 attendees from 56 countries, including Malaysia, reaffirming its status as a key event in the international dive calendar. The attendees for this year increased by 20% compared to last year.

The Divers of all skill levels from first-time explorers to seasoned professionals gathered to discover the latest advancements in diving technology, equipment, and underwater photography. The event also drew a growing number of newcomers interested in taking up diving and exploring dive destinations around the world. With MIDE 2025 expanding its focus featuring watersports, sailing, and boating, attendees were introduced to a wider range of ocean-related activities and travel opportunities.

This year’s expo successfully attracted 197 participating companies from Malaysia and 15 other countries, including Indonesia, China, Thailand, Australia, India, Philippines, Brunei, Singapore, Maldives, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Japan, Germany, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The strong international presence marks a 25% increase in overseas participation compared to last year, highlighting the expo’s growing reputation as a key platform for networking, business opportunities, and innovation within the global diving industry. Sales generated for the three-days expo brought in a total of RM30.9 million in revenue for the exhibitors.

Highlights of the Expo

Tourism Malaysia B2B Session

Tourism Malaysia hosted a successful and fruitful B2B Session on the first day of MIDE2025, where 15 international buyers from seven countries connected directly with 30 exhibitors. This initiative supports the Visit Malaysia 2026 campaign and exemplifies the shared commitment to boosting dive tourism on a global stage.

Philippines Department of Tourism Networking Session

The Philippines Department of Tourism organised a special meet-and-greet networking session to foster stronger regional collaboration between Philippine and Malaysian dive operators, further enhancing tourism ties within ASEAN.

Soft Launch of Sultan Mizan International Photography Award (SMIPA)

A soft launch for the Sultan Mizan International Photography Award (SMIPA) was held on the first day of MIDE2025 at the Tourism Terengganu Pavilion, marking an exciting new platform to celebrate underwater photography talent.

Memorandum of Understanding with RHB Islamic Bank

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between AsiaEvents Exsic and RHB Islamic Bank Berhad, represented by Dato’ Adissadikin Bin Ali (Managing Director) and Ms. Ness Puvanes (Director of AsiaEvents Exsic). This MOU marks the beginning of a sustainable partnership to support environmental and dive community initiatives. Following the ceremony, RHB officially launched the RHB Ocean Harmoni Debit Card-i and unveiled the exclusive Limited Edition RHB Ocean Harmoni Multi-Currency Debit Card-i.

Participation of New Government Agencies

For the first time, several key government agencies joined MIDE2025, including the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency, Malaysia Civil Defence Force, and the Fire & Rescue Department of Malaysia, to engage with both businesses and the wider diving community above and underwater.

Royal Visit

MIDE2025 was honoured by a surprise visit from Tuanku Mizan Zainal Abidin ibni Almarhum Sultan Mahmud Al-Muktafi Billah Shah is the Sultan of Terengganu, and Anakanda on the final day of the expo. Tuanku Mizan took time to meet and speak with many dive operators, creating a meaningful and memorable experience for all presents.

Experience the Evolution of Dive Gear

A major highlight of the expo was the dedicated showcase area, which drew strong interest with groundbreaking products from leading diving equipment manufacturers. Attendees enjoyed an interactive session, and hands-on experiences with the latest innovations.

Engaging Workshops and Seminars

A series of expert-led workshops and seminars ran throughout the three-day event, offering valuable insights and hands-on knowledge across a wide range of diving-related topics. These sessions catered to both beginners and experienced divers, covering areas such as:

Technical talks on new diving equipment

Sharing passion and experiences by seasoned divers

Best diving practices, including safety and medical care

Exploration of recommended dive locations worldwide

Underwater photography

Marine conservation and reef protection initiatives

Talks on Powerboat and sailing experiences

Keynote Speakers and Esteemed Guests

The event featured keynote speeches and over 11 forum discussions led by prominent figures from the diving community, including representatives from NGOs and government agencies. These sessions offered valuable insights into marine conservation, shared thrilling personal experiences, and explored the future of diving. The expo also included a presentation on powerboat racing, offering attendees insight into this thrilling boating experience and its connection to marine activities.

One of the key highlights was landmark session by Malaysia Scuba Diving Association (MSDA), titled: “The Direction of the Malaysian Scuba Diving Industry from the Perspective of Government Agencies”. Featured insights from the Department of Fisheries, KEPKAS Sabah, and MOTAC on their respective roles in supporting the direction of the scuba diving industry.

Networking and Outreach

The Dive Expo offered a vital networking platform, enabling trade professionals and exhibitors to engage with like-minded peers, prospective business partners, and industry leaders.

Careers in Scuba Diving: Empowering Future Dive Professionals

The expo provided a valuable platform for individuals interested in pursuing careers within the scuba diving industry. A dedicated career counter featured leading dive schools, dive gear manufacturers, marine research organizations, and eco-tourism companies, offering job opportunities and internships. The program received a positive response from attendees eager to explore professional pathways in the diving sector, aligning with the objective to address the ongoing manpower shortage by connecting passionate individuals with industry organizations.

Best Booth Awards

The Best Booth Awards honoured exhibitors who delivered remarkable creativity, groundbreaking innovation, and captivating engagement in their booth presentations. These awards highlight the outstanding efforts of exhibitors who truly elevated the experience for expo attendees.

1st Winner – DynamicNord Middle East, Asia & Africa (FZE) – UAE

2nd Winner – Deblue Corner Dive Centre – Malaysia

3rd Winner – RHB Islamic Bank Berhad – Malaysia

Media Recognition Awards

This award recognizes the media for their unwavering commitment and invaluable contributions in shaping awareness, inspiring new divers, and strengthening the community, for their continued partnership in making MIDE a success. Awards was extended to:

X-Ray Magazine – Mr Peter Symes (Editor-in-Chief & Publisher) DiveLog Australasia – Mr Mike Scotland (Editor) Amleisure Media Sdn Bhd – Datuk Ada Poon (Managing Director) Malaysia Asia – Mr David Hogan Jr (Blogger) Astro Radio Sdn Bhd – Mr Navin Rishal (Network Content Manager for HITZ, MIX, LITE). Adelston Media Sdn Bhd – Mr Edwin Ng (Chief Executive Officer)

Adaptive Recognition Award

The Adaptive Recognition Award was presented to Tuan Syed Abdul Rahman, Ambassador of Diveheart Malaysia, in honour of his exceptional dedication to the adaptive diving community and his unwavering commitment to empowering people with disabilities and inspiring their passion for the underwater world has made a profound impact on countless lives.

Explore, Connect & Conserve the Ocean’s Enigma Pavilion

This year at MIDE2025, various conservation organisations came together to showcase their impactful initiatives and educate the public on the urgent need to protect our oceans.

Their exhibits highlighted critical issues such as ocean climate change, the importance of saving marine life, and the eradication of plastic pollution and single-use plastics that threaten marine ecosystems. Visitors also learned about coral propagation efforts to restore damaged reefs, and ghost net removal programs aimed at retrieving abandoned fishing nets that continue to harm marine animals.

Through interactive displays and inspiring stories, these organisations reinforced the message that collective action is vital to safeguarding our oceans for future generations.

Kids Education Zone

One of the standout features of the expo was the Kid Education Zone, which brought together many curious young minds and their families. Designed to spark curiosity about marine life and the world of diving, the zone offered a range of interactive, hands-on activities tailored specifically for children. The space was further enriched by the participation of four conservation-focused organizations which are Miracle Keepers, Shark Guardian, Turtle Conservation Society of Malaysia (TCS), and The Sea Monkey Project who shared inspiring messages and educational content on ocean protection, sustainability, and marine biodiversity.

Lens Beyond Ocean Photo Competition

Home-grown and long-standing, the Lens Beyond Ocean (LBO) Underwater Photo Competition once again captivated visitors with its stunning showcase. Winning images from this prestigious competition were proudly displayed throughout the expo, offering all visitors the chance to admire the beauty and creativity captured beneath the waves.

This year’s winners impressed the judges with their outstanding talent, composition, and storytelling. The winners were:

Macro Category – Yvonne Chok, with a prize sponsored by Silver Reef Dive Resorts Wide Angle Category – Louise Jean-Sigfried, with a prize sponsored by Atlantis Dive Resorts & Liveaboards Compact Camera Category – Ribka Malise, with a prize sponsored by Lotus Hotels Best of Malaysia by a Malaysian Photographer – QJ Kang, with a prize sponsored by Lotus Hotels 3-Minute Video Category – Andreas Fiskeseth, with a prize sponsored by Miguel’s Diving Gorontalo

Their works not only celebrated the art of underwater photography but also inspired divers and ocean lovers to continue exploring, appreciating, and protecting the marine world.

Judge’s:

Nick Khoo – Underwater Photographer (Malaysia) Kat Zhou – Nature Photographer (USA) Chong Wan Yong – Diving Instructor (Malaysia)

Purchaser’s Lucky Draw

One highlights of the expo was the Purchaser’s Lucky Draw, designed to reward attendees who made purchases during the event. With a total prize pool worth RM100,000, the draw featured an array of exciting prizes that captured the enthusiasm of the diving community.

The Grand Prize was proudly claimed by Ms. Syahira Tarmizi from Malaysia, who won an 8-day, 7-night Maldives Liveaboard Dive Package for two with My Felicity Liveaboard, valued at RM21,800.

The draw was a gesture of appreciation for the incredible support and passion shown by attendees and added a thrilling layer of excitement to the overall expo experience.

Thank you to our esteemed Exhibitors Sponsorship:

My Felicity – Coastal Group Pvt Ltd

Dive Semporna Sdn Bhd

Oceanic Quest Sdn Bhd

Aman Tioman Beach Resort Sdn Bhd

Poni Divers

Ceningan Divers

Murex Resorts

GTS Travel Service Sdn Bhd

The One Premium Tour & Adventure Sdn Bhd

Ocean Xperience Sdn Bhd

Gaiaone Life Sdn Bhd

Seaventures Dive Rig Sdn Bhd

The Buwan Resort & Tours Sdn Bhd

Quiver Adventures Sdn Bhd

Borneo Divers And Sea Sports (Sabah) Sdn Bhd

TDB Adventure (M) Sdn Bhd

CWS Travel & Adventure Sdn Bhd

B&J Diving Centre Sdn Bhd

DynamicNord Middle East, Asia & Africa (FZE)

Tom Manas Technology Sdn Bhd

Hypergear Malaysia Sdn Bhd

Cocowave Global

Dive C Sdn Bhd

Water- Pro Sports Company

Migalabs Solutions (M) Sdn Bhd

Anti Gravity Divers Sdn Bhd

Freediving Adventure Malaysia

AsiaEvents Exsic extends its deepest gratitude to all partners of MIDE2025

Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE)

Ministry of Tourism Arts & Culture Malaysia (MOTAC)

Sabah Tourism Board (STB)

Malaysia Tourism Promotion Board (MTPB)

Jabatan Pelancongan Negeri Terengganu

Langkawi Development Authority (LADA)

RHB Islamic Bank/ Ocean Harmoni

Tioman Development Authority (TDA)

Perbadanan Labuan

University Malaysia Terengganu (UMT)

DAN World (Asia-Pacifi­c)

X-Ray Mag (Denmark)

Malaysia Asia (Malaysia)

AmLeisure Media Sdn Bhd (Malaysia)

DiveLog Australasia (Australia)

ScubaDiver Magazine ANZ

Adelston Media (Malaysia)

All Exhibitors, Partners, Sponsors, Suppliers, Dive Agencies & Speakers

Positive Feedback and Looking Ahead

The Organiser shared that they received overwhelmingly positive feedback from both exhibitors and attendees regarding the event’s planning, organisation, and curated content. Ms Ness Puvanes, the Organiser, also revealed that preparations are already underway for the upcoming MIDE Dive Expo 2026 – 20th Anniversary, which promises to be even bigger, better, and more exciting for everyone involved.

This year’s expo concluded on an exceptionally high note, wrapping up with an atmosphere filled with energy, inspiration, and meaningful connections. As the curtains closed, participants left with renewed passion for the underwater world and great anticipation for what lies ahead, looking forward to an even more spectacular show next year.

Gearing Up for a Bigger Splash – Celebrating MIDE’s 20th Anniversary!

Building on the momentum of this year’s success, the organising team is already gearing up for a grand celebration of MIDE’s 20th anniversary in 2026. Among the many highlights set to return is the popular on-site diving pool, specially designed to provide visitors, especially first-timers, the unique opportunity to experience scuba diving in a safe, guided environment right at the expo.

The upcoming edition also promises expanded exhibitor offerings, more engaging activities, and deeper community involvement. With these enhancements, MIDE Dive Expo 2026 aims to be even more inclusive, immersive, and inspiring for divers, ocean advocates, and industry professionals of all levels.

Stay tuned as MIDE prepares to make an even bigger splash in its milestone year!

Follow us for the latest updates, announcements, and behind-the-scenes sneak peeks:

Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | LinkedIn: @mideexpo

YouTube: aeeexpo

Website: www.mide.com.my & www.asiaevents.com.my

MIDE 2026

5 to 7 June 2026

Venue MITEC KL

Level 1 | Hall 2 & 3