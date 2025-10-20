623 people go snorkelling together

The Maldives set a new Guinness World Record (GWR) on 18 October when 623 snorkellers dipped their faces in the sea simultaneously in Baa Atoll.

The mass snorkel was part of what was termed the “Baani Event”, organised by Baa Atoll Council and the Visit Maldives Corporation (VMC). It involved participation from resort staff, guests and local communities from 13 islands and 15 resorts.

The achievement highlighted “the nation’s strong bond with the ocean and its dedication to sustainable marine tourism,” says VMC, presumably keen to deflect attention from the current controversy over the Maldives’ intended reintroduction of selective shark-hunting in November.

It’s official – a new Guinness World Record (VMC)

The snorkelling event lasted an hour as the participants simultaneously entered the waters of Villingilifaru Finolhu’s western lagoon at designated points across the sandbank. A GWR official was on hand to adjudicate and later presented the plaque to Baa Atoll Council at a celebration ceremony.

“This achievement is a proud moment for our nation,” said Ibrahim Shiury, CEO of VMC. “It reflects our people’s bond with the ocean and our collective commitment to preserving it for generations to come.” The corporation describes its mission as positioning the Maldives as a global leader in marine tourism and sustainability.