Capturing Hope: Join the discussion

Underwater photographers are invited to participate in a high-profile online discussion with the likes of Dr Sylvia Earle, Amos Nachoum and Tanya Houppermans today (9 November) about the role of photography in ocean conservation.

The panel of seven experts comprises Mission Blue founder and National Geographic’s explorer in residence, oceanographer Dr Earle; photographer and conservationist Christian Vizl; conservation film-maker, photo-journalist and TV host Joakim Odelberg; photographer and shark naturalist Houppermans; Ocean Geographic science editor Alex Rose; travel writer, film producer and photographer Pier Nirandara; and wildlife photographer and explorer Nachoum.

“With just one picture, photographers have the power to bring the beauty and vulnerability of wildlife to the public’s attention to evoke new perspectives and action from their audience,” says Mission Blue, the organiser of the “Capturing Hope” webinar, which will be moderated by Mission Blue’s international ocean policy expert Max Bello.

Each panellist will be invited to share favourite photographs they have captured that tell a meaningful conservation story, and to relate their experiences of capturing marine-life images in a non-intrusive, ethical way.

The webinar takes place live in the USA on 9 November at 11am PST. GMT is eight hours ahead (7pm). Divers who would like to put their own questions to the panellists can do so by registering here.

A recording of the webinar will be made available following the event.

