Magazine Subscriptions
Remove Ads for £3/month
Sign in

Divers, get behind saving the mantas!

Follow us on Google News
Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter
Bentfin devil ray landed in Muncar, Indonesia (Jasmine Corbett)
Bentfin devil ray landed in Muncar, Indonesia (Jasmine Corbett)

A new campaign called #SaveTheMantas, calling for a full ban on international trade in manta and devil rays, has been launched by UK-based marine-conservation charity the Manta Trust and its global partners – and they are hoping for strong support from divers.

The #SaveTheMantas call comes at a time when the trust believes that genuine impact can be made – in the run-up to the 20th Conference of the Parties (CoP20) to CITES (the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species), which takes place in Uzbekistan this November.

CITES conference in Geneva earlier this year (Manta Trust)
CITES conference in Geneva earlier this year. The big test comes in November (Manta Trust)

If adopted, a proposal to uplist all manta and devil rays to CITES Appendix I, the highest level of international protection, would prohibit all commercial international trade in mobulid products –a critical step toward ending unsustainable exploitation.

“Manta and devil rays are among the most iconic and revered marine species, yet they remain incredibly vulnerable to overfishing,” said Manta Trust chief executive Dr Guy Stevens.

“After over a decade of global protections under CITES Appendix II, it is disheartening to see unsustainable international trade in these species not only continuing but increasing. Stronger action is urgently needed.”

Mobula landed in Beruwala Harbour, Sri Lanka (Miriam Staiger)
Mobula rays landed in Beruwala Harbour, Sri Lanka (Miriam Staiger)

Particularly vulnerable

Mantas and devil rays were listed under Appendix II in 2013 and 2016 respectively, yet mobulid populations continue to crash, says the trust. All nine known species are now listed as Threatened on the IUCN Red List, with seven classified as Endangered. In some areas, populations have fallen by more than 90%.

The main threat comes from overfishing, driven by the trade in gill-plates, which are sold as a traditional remedy in parts of Asia, as well as meat consumed locally or exported.

Gill-plates in Sri Lanka (Daniel Fernando)
Gill-plates in Sri Lanka (Daniel Fernando)

Manta and devil rays are caught worldwide, mainly in coastal fisheries. A Manta Trust-led study revealed that mobulid products are traded across at least 22 countries, often with little regulation or accurate reporting.

Mobulids take about 10 years to mature, and give birth to only one pup every few years, leaving them particularly vulnerable. “Our study shows that current protections are not enough,” said Dr Marta D Palacios, lead author of the recent trade assessment. “Without urgent action, we risk losing these extraordinary species.”

Closing the loopholes

Manta ray in the Maldives (Jasmine Corbett)
A manta ray as divers want to see them, this one in the Maldives (Jasmine Corbett)

An Appendix I uplisting would close loopholes that allow exports under questionable “sustainable” quotas, says the trust. It would also simplify enforcement, which at present can be stymied by requirements to identify species and verify documents.

The uplisting proposal, spearheaded by ray-hotspot Ecuador and backed by a coalition of governments and NGOs, is grounded in the most comprehensive trade analysis to date and offers a practical path to protection, says the Manta Trust.

Buying and wearing a T-shirt helps to save the mantas (Manta Trust)
Buying and wearing the T-shirt helps to save the mantas (Manta Trust)

It is calling on divers and other ocean-lovers to join the #SaveTheMantas campaign by buying and wearing the campaign T-shirt, tagging posts with #SaveTheMantas and taking and uploading a photo to social media and the campaign page. These images will become part of a powerful visual mural at the CITES CoP20 conference, says the Manta Trust.

Also on Divernet: SHARK & RAY CITES LISTINGS GET A BOOST, TALK THE BOSS INTO FUNDING YOUR MANTA DIVE-TRIP!, PERFECT STORM: CYCLONING MANTA RAYS, WHERE TO FIND 22,300 GIANT MANTAS

Latest Podcast Episode from Scuba Diver Mag
Scubapro Affiliate Link: https://divernet.com/go/scubapro 🌊 Debunking the Biggest Scuba Diving Myths | What You’ve Been Getting Wrong! Think you know scuba diving? Think again! In this video, we dive deep (pun intended) into the most common myths and misconceptions surrounding the world of scuba diving. From fears about sharks to myths about needing to be an Olympic swimmer, we’re setting the record straight with facts, science, and real diver experiences. Whether you're a curious beginner or a seasoned diver, this myth-busting guide will surprise you, educate you, and maybe even get you inspired to take your first plunge. 🐠🤿 👍 Don’t forget to like, subscribe, and comment below with a myth you’ve heard! #ScubaDiving #DivingMyths #OceanAdventure #ScubaFacts #DivingTips Please visit our website for more Scuba news, underwater photography, hints & advice, and travel reports: https://divernet.com/ ✅ Important Affiliate Links to Follow 🔗 Get 15% Off International eSIM Offer! Use Code: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Shop Scuba Gears Here: https://divernet.com/go/youtube-affiliate-link 🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Stay Connected With Us. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag Website: https://divernet.com/ Website: https://godivingshow.com/ Website: https://rorkmedia.com/ 📩 For business inquiries: info@scubadivermag.com ============================= 🎬Suggested videos for you: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48 ================================= ✅ About Scuba Diver Magazine. Welcome to Scuba Diver Magazine! We’re passionate about everything related to the underwater world. As a free distribution magazine in Europe, ANZ, and North America, we bring you the latest in scuba diving, from epic dive travel destinations and honest gear reviews to expert advice, news, and inspiring underwater stories. Whether you’re a seasoned diver or just starting your underwater journey, our content is designed to keep you informed, inspired, and ready for your next dive. Get in, explore, and stay connected to the world of scuba diving with us! Join us and never miss an adventure! For Business inquiries, please use the contact information below: 📩 Email: info@scubadivermag.com 🔔 Love scuba diving? Subscribe now for dive travel tips, gear reviews, scuba advice, epic dives, diving news, and underwater stories! https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 00:00 Introduction 02:14 Myth 1 03:50 Myth 2 05:15 Myth 3 06:16 Myth 4 07:45 Myth 5 09:06 Myth 6 10:02 Myth 7 11:19 Myth 8 12:35 Myth 9 14:10 Myth 10

Scubapro Affiliate Link:
https://divernet.com/go/scubapro

🌊 Debunking the Biggest Scuba Diving Myths | What You’ve Been Getting Wrong!

Think you know scuba diving? Think again! In this video, we dive deep (pun intended) into the most common myths and misconceptions surrounding the world of scuba diving. From fears about sharks to myths about needing to be an Olympic swimmer, we’re setting the record straight with facts, science, and real diver experiences.

Whether you're a curious beginner or a seasoned diver, this myth-busting guide will surprise you, educate you, and maybe even get you inspired to take your first plunge. 🐠🤿

👍 Don’t forget to like, subscribe, and comment below with a myth you’ve heard!

#ScubaDiving #DivingMyths #OceanAdventure #ScubaFacts #DivingTips

Please visit our website for more Scuba news, underwater photography, hints & advice, and travel reports: https://divernet.com/

✅ Important Affiliate Links to Follow

🔗 Get 15% Off International eSIM Offer! Use Code: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

🔗 Shop Scuba Gears Here:
https://divernet.com/go/youtube-affiliate-link

🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬.
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

🔗 Stay Connected With Us.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/
Threads: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine
Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag

Website: https://divernet.com/
Website: https://godivingshow.com/
Website: https://rorkmedia.com/

📩 For business inquiries: info@scubadivermag.com

=============================

🎬Suggested videos for you:

▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48

=================================

✅ About Scuba Diver Magazine.

Welcome to Scuba Diver Magazine! We’re passionate about everything related to the underwater world. As a free distribution magazine in Europe, ANZ, and North America, we bring you the latest in scuba diving, from epic dive travel destinations and honest gear reviews to expert advice, news, and inspiring underwater stories.

Whether you’re a seasoned diver or just starting your underwater journey, our content is designed to keep you informed, inspired, and ready for your next dive. Get in, explore, and stay connected to the world of scuba diving with us! Join us and never miss an adventure!

For Business inquiries, please use the contact information below:

📩 Email: info@scubadivermag.com

🔔 Love scuba diving? Subscribe now for dive travel tips, gear reviews, scuba advice, epic dives, diving news, and underwater stories!
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1
00:00 Introduction
02:14 Myth 1
03:50 Myth 2
05:15 Myth 3
06:16 Myth 4
07:45 Myth 5
09:06 Myth 6
10:02 Myth 7
11:19 Myth 8
12:35 Myth 9
14:10 Myth 10

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43NkI3M0NGOUE4ODY2OTE1

Top10 Myths About Scuba Diving Explained w/ @SCUBAPRO

Big news in the dive industry: HEAD has officially acquired AquaLung. What does this mean for divers, gear quality, and the future of two iconic brands? We break it all down. #ScubaNews #AquaLung #HEADacquisition #DiveGear Please visit our website for more Scuba news, underwater photography, hints & advice, and travel reports: https://divernet.com/ ✅ Important Affiliate Links to Follow 🔗 Get 15% Off International eSIM Offer! Use Code: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Shop Scuba Gears Here: https://divernet.com/go/youtube-affiliate-link 🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Stay Connected With Us. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag Website: https://divernet.com/ Website: https://godivingshow.com/ Website: https://rorkmedia.com/ 📩 For business inquiries: info@scubadivermag.com ============================= 🎬Suggested videos for you: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48 ================================= ✅ About Scuba Diver Magazine. Welcome to Scuba Diver Magazine! We’re passionate about everything related to the underwater world. As a free distribution magazine in Europe, ANZ, and North America, we bring you the latest in scuba diving, from epic dive travel destinations and honest gear reviews to expert advice, news, and inspiring underwater stories. Whether you’re a seasoned diver or just starting your underwater journey, our content is designed to keep you informed, inspired, and ready for your next dive. Get in, explore, and stay connected to the world of scuba diving with us! Join us and never miss an adventure! For Business inquiries, please use the contact information below: 📩 Email: info@scubadivermag.com 🔔 Love scuba diving? Subscribe now for dive travel tips, gear reviews, scuba advice, epic dives, diving news, and underwater stories! https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

Big news in the dive industry: HEAD has officially acquired AquaLung. What does this mean for divers, gear quality, and the future of two iconic brands? We break it all down.

#ScubaNews #AquaLung #HEADacquisition #DiveGear

Please visit our website for more Scuba news, underwater photography, hints & advice, and travel reports: https://divernet.com/

✅ Important Affiliate Links to Follow

🔗 Get 15% Off International eSIM Offer! Use Code: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

🔗 Shop Scuba Gears Here:
https://divernet.com/go/youtube-affiliate-link

🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬.
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

🔗 Stay Connected With Us.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/
Threads: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine
Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag

Website: https://divernet.com/
Website: https://godivingshow.com/
Website: https://rorkmedia.com/

📩 For business inquiries: info@scubadivermag.com

=============================

🎬Suggested videos for you:

▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48

=================================

✅ About Scuba Diver Magazine.

Welcome to Scuba Diver Magazine! We’re passionate about everything related to the underwater world. As a free distribution magazine in Europe, ANZ, and North America, we bring you the latest in scuba diving, from epic dive travel destinations and honest gear reviews to expert advice, news, and inspiring underwater stories.

Whether you’re a seasoned diver or just starting your underwater journey, our content is designed to keep you informed, inspired, and ready for your next dive. Get in, explore, and stay connected to the world of scuba diving with us! Join us and never miss an adventure!

For Business inquiries, please use the contact information below:

📩 Email: info@scubadivermag.com

🔔 Love scuba diving? Subscribe now for dive travel tips, gear reviews, scuba advice, epic dives, diving news, and underwater stories!
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4xNzI4OTE0NTlBN0QyQUY0

BREAKING: HEAD Buys AquaLung | Huge Shift in Dive Industry

🧼 How to Wash and Dry Your Wetsuit Properly | Extend Wetsuit Life & Stay Fresh 🌊 Want to make your wetsuit last longer and stay comfortable every session? In this video, we’ll show you step-by-step how to clean, rinse, and dry your wetsuit properly—whether you're surfing, scuba diving, or paddleboarding. Avoid common mistakes that damage neoprene and learn the best tips for keeping your wetsuit fresh, flexible, and odour-free. What you’ll learn: How often to wash your wetsuit 🗓️ What to use (and what to avoid) when cleaning 🧴 The right way to rinse off salt, sand, and sweat 🚿 How to dry your wetsuit to avoid cracks or bad smells 🌬️ Pro tips to extend your wetsuit's life and performance ⚙️ Perfect for surfers, divers, freedivers, and anyone who loves the water. 👉 Don’t forget to like, subscribe, and hit the bell 🔔 for more wetsuit tips, gear maintenance, and water sports how-tos! #WetsuitCare #WetsuitCleaning #SurfTips #ScubaDiving #GearMaintenance #HowToClean #Watersports Please visit our website for more Scuba news, underwater photography, hints & advice, and travel reports: https://divernet.com/ ✅ Important Affiliate Links to Follow 🔗 Get 15% Off International eSIM Offer! Use Code: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Shop Scuba Gears Here: https://divernet.com/go/youtube-affiliate-link 🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Stay Connected With Us. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag Website: https://divernet.com/ Website: https://godivingshow.com/ Website: https://rorkmedia.com/ 📩 For business inquiries: info@scubadivermag.com ============================= 🎬Suggested videos for you: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48 ================================= ✅ About Scuba Diver Magazine. Welcome to Scuba Diver Magazine! We’re passionate about everything related to the underwater world. As a free distribution magazine in Europe, ANZ, and North America, we bring you the latest in scuba diving, from epic dive travel destinations and honest gear reviews to expert advice, news, and inspiring underwater stories. Whether you’re a seasoned diver or just starting your underwater journey, our content is designed to keep you informed, inspired, and ready for your next dive. Get in, explore, and stay connected to the world of scuba diving with us! Join us and never miss an adventure! For Business inquiries, please use the contact information below: 📩 Email: info@scubadivermag.com 🔔 Love scuba diving? Subscribe now for dive travel tips, gear reviews, scuba advice, epic dives, diving news, and underwater stories! https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

🧼 How to Wash and Dry Your Wetsuit Properly | Extend Wetsuit Life & Stay Fresh 🌊

Want to make your wetsuit last longer and stay comfortable every session? In this video, we’ll show you step-by-step how to clean, rinse, and dry your wetsuit properly—whether you're surfing, scuba diving, or paddleboarding. Avoid common mistakes that damage neoprene and learn the best tips for keeping your wetsuit fresh, flexible, and odour-free.

What you’ll learn:

How often to wash your wetsuit 🗓️

What to use (and what to avoid) when cleaning 🧴

The right way to rinse off salt, sand, and sweat 🚿

How to dry your wetsuit to avoid cracks or bad smells 🌬️

Pro tips to extend your wetsuit's life and performance ⚙️

Perfect for surfers, divers, freedivers, and anyone who loves the water.

👉 Don’t forget to like, subscribe, and hit the bell 🔔 for more wetsuit tips, gear maintenance, and water sports how-tos!

#WetsuitCare #WetsuitCleaning #SurfTips #ScubaDiving #GearMaintenance #HowToClean #Watersports

Please visit our website for more Scuba news, underwater photography, hints & advice, and travel reports: https://divernet.com/

✅ Important Affiliate Links to Follow

🔗 Get 15% Off International eSIM Offer! Use Code: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

🔗 Shop Scuba Gears Here:
https://divernet.com/go/youtube-affiliate-link

🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬.
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

🔗 Stay Connected With Us.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/
Threads: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine
Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag

Website: https://divernet.com/
Website: https://godivingshow.com/
Website: https://rorkmedia.com/

📩 For business inquiries: info@scubadivermag.com

=============================

🎬Suggested videos for you:

▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48

=================================

✅ About Scuba Diver Magazine.

Welcome to Scuba Diver Magazine! We’re passionate about everything related to the underwater world. As a free distribution magazine in Europe, ANZ, and North America, we bring you the latest in scuba diving, from epic dive travel destinations and honest gear reviews to expert advice, news, and inspiring underwater stories.

Whether you’re a seasoned diver or just starting your underwater journey, our content is designed to keep you informed, inspired, and ready for your next dive. Get in, explore, and stay connected to the world of scuba diving with us! Join us and never miss an adventure!

For Business inquiries, please use the contact information below:

📩 Email: info@scubadivermag.com

🔔 Love scuba diving? Subscribe now for dive travel tips, gear reviews, scuba advice, epic dives, diving news, and underwater stories!
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS44OUE4RUIwOURGRUM0MDdG

Wetsuit Care 101: Clean, Rinse, and Dry Like a Pro

Subscribe

LET’S KEEP IN TOUCH!

Get a weekly roundup of all Divernet news and articles Scuba Mask
We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Recent Comments
Christine Lewis: Gun & blade: divers find arms, but who used them?
PROF.M.DR. JEONG CHUN PHUOC: Doping Violations: CMAS Penalises Croatian Freedivers
Marcelo: Trump pardons divers convicted after shark release
Rick: 100 BEST UK WRECK DIVES
ron: Orcas ask humans to lunch, share massages
Recent News
Divers, get behind saving the mantas! Divers, get behind saving the mantas!
WW2 Japanese destroyer wreck find rewrites history WW2 Japanese destroyer wreck find rewrites history
Freedivers Jerald & Artnik worldbeaters in Bahamas Freedivers Jerald & Artnik worldbeaters in Bahamas
Teenage freediver dies in Spain Teenage freediver dies in Spain
High fives at PADI after Dive Industry Study High fives at PADI after Dive Industry Study
Freediving festival set to kick off in Cornwall Freediving festival set to kick off in Cornwall
Connect with us
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Threads Tiktok
Unattributed pictures on this site are the copyright of the photographer.
Contact DIVER Magazine for details.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Threads Tiktok
Copyright 2025 Rork Media Limited. All rights reserved.
Gift Subscriptions
Subscribe for £3/month