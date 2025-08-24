Win a 10-day Maldives manta adventure

To mark World Manta Day this September, UK-registered charity the Manta Trust is inviting divers, snorkellers and others to take part in a prize draw to bag a special 10-day liveaboard expedition around the Maldives.

The winner will be able to explore four atolls from the EcoPro Seascape on a trip donated by the operator EcoPro Divers, with the chance of seeing manta rays, whale sharks, turtles and other marine life. They will be guided by a manta expert well-versed in the ways of rays and Maldivian marine ecosystems.

EcoPro Seascape

A highlight will be a visit to the world-famous Hanifaru Bay in Baa Atoll, at the time of year when the most spectacular manta feeding aggregations can be expected to take place. World Manta Day 2025 falls on 17 September, and the trip is scheduled for 20-30 September 2026.

Freediver and reef manta (Simon Hilbourne)

Everyone entering the draw will be supporting the Manta Trust’s work to protect manta and devil rays and their habitats, by helping to fund its research, education and conservation projects.

“Experiencing these magnificent animals in their natural habitat is unforgettable, and knowing that your adventure directly contributes to their protection makes it even more meaningful,” says the trust’s CEO and co-founder Dr Guy Stevens.

Cyclone-feeding reef mantas, Hanifaru (Simon Hilbourne)

Entry tickets are available from as little as £2 for one, but you can buy four for £5, 12 for £10 and so on up to £100 for 200 entries. The draw, which you can enter here, remains open until 30 September 2025, and entrants must be aged 18 or over.