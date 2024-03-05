Full exposure for another icy freediving record

Deprecated: Automatic conversion of false to array is deprecated in /home/837581.cloudwaysapps.com/gcahrcedfn/public_html/wp-content/plugins/link-whisper-premium/core/Wpil/Settings.php on line 3073
Hot on the heels of Croatian freediver Valentina Cafolla’s 140m under-ice distance record on one breath last week, male diver Stanisław Odbieżałek from Poland has claimed his own under-ice breakthrough – though over a shorter distance of 110m.
The crucial difference was in the amount of bare flesh involved – 40-year-old Odbieżałek had zero thermal protection as he covered the distance between two ice-holes, kitted out only in trunks, mask and, like Cafolla, a monofin.
Odbieżałek, who is based in Drammen, Norway, carried out the dive in Lake Mysutjernet in that country’s Kongsberg region to break his own previous Guinness World Record from a year ago of 107m.
Czech freediver David Vencl holds the record for longest breath-hold under ice with no suit and without fins, having covered 81m on 23 February, 2021. Odbieżałek’s new monofin record awaits verification.
