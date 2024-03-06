The Biggest Online Resource for Scuba Divers
More ice-dive world records shattered

Amber Fillary with her safety diver after her 105m under-ice swim (Sigurd Hernæs)
Amber Fillary with her safety diver after her 105m under-ice swim (Sigurd Hernæs)

Three more freedivers have been cracking under-ice dynamic apnea world records without the benefit of thermal protection, at the Norwegian lake in which Stanislaw Odbieżałek from Poland covered a record-breaking 110m distance wearing a monofin and little else, as reported on Divernet yesterday (5 March).

Amber Fillary, 52, from South Africa is claiming three consecutive records. First she swam 100m with no fins or wetsuit on 2 March, and the following day extended that distance to 105m. Later that day she went for it again, making it to 110m between ice-holes. 

The set-up at Norway’s Lake Mysutjernet (Sigurd Hernæs)
The set-up at Norway’s Lake Mysutjernet (Sigurd Hernæs)
Amber Fillary swims beneath one of the ice-holes on her way to 105m (Sigurd Hernæs)
Amber Fillary swims beneath one of the ice-holes on her way to 105m (Sigurd Hernæs)
Oslo freediver Kristian Tonnem swam 85m using bi-fins (Sigurd Hernæs)
Oslo freediver Kristian Tonnem swam 85m using bi-fins (Sigurd Hernæs)

Fillary first set the Guinness World Record (GWR) for longest female breath-hold swim under ice with no fins or diving suit at 70m in 2020, later boosting the distance to 90m in March 2022.

She says that she has achieved her ice-diving feats “all while overcoming lifelong battles with addictions and depression… Freediving gave me a goal to look forward to and a reason for living every day”.

Fillary’s dives were carried out beneath the frozen surface of Lake Mysutjernet at a two-day event organised by Arve Gravningen of freediving school Fridykker.com, assisted by KDK Kongsberg Diving Club. Two other bare-skinned freedivers also claimed Guinness World Records, but in their cases using bi-fins.

Record-setters (from left) Amber Fillary, Stanislaw Obdbiezalek, Kristian Tonnem and Mandy Sumner with safety scuba divers (Sigurd Hernæs)
Record-setters (from left) Amber Fillary, Stanislaw Obdbiezalek, Kristian Tonnem and Mandy Sumner with safety scuba divers (Sigurd Hernæs)

Mandy Sumner from the USA covered a distance of 75m to secure the women’s record, and the following day Norwegian diver Kristian Tonnem recorded 85m to claim the male equivalent. The records await verification by GWR.

Also on Divernet: Bare-skinned freediver cracks ice-depth recordMolchanov's 180m breath-hold – under iceIce-breakers: freediving records toppleIce-freediver pushes 5m deeper

