Dive-guide critical after boat-prop incident

A dive-guide on the Mexican Caribbean resort island of Cozumel was left in critical condition following an incident on the morning of 25 July. He had been struck by a boat propeller while leading a group of tourists near Yucab Reef, a popular dive-site on the west side of the island.

The guide, identified as Manuel C, was accompanying divers from a boat at or close to the surface when a different vessel, reportedly named Maranatha, passed close to the group and struck him with its propeller, according to Riviera Maya News.

Witnesses have alleged that the vessel was moving too fast – Yucab Reef, like other areas in Cozumel Marine Park, has a 3 knot (3.5mph) limit. They also claim that whoever was driving the boat had ignored shouted warnings that divers were in the water.

Divers at the scene have stated that SMBs had been deployed at the time, and there is also a report of a marker buoy becoming entangled in the propeller.

It is thought that Manuel C might have been trying to protect another diver when he was hit. The impact resulted in severe injuries to his lower body, and he was rushed to a local hospital.

According to Cozumel’s director of civil protection Alfredo Arellano, the incident had not been reported to the authorities immediately, and Maranatha is also alleged to have entered the reef zone without the required permits from the National Commission of Natural Protected Areas (CONANP). An official investigation has been launched.

