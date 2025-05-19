Fishing-boat prop injures divers in Taiwan

Two scuba divers were seriously injured in Taiwan on the afternoon of 17 May after being struck by a fishing-boat propeller. The incident occurred more than 1km south-east of Houbihu beach, on the Hengchun peninsula on the southernmost tip of the island.

The divers had been floating at the surface with SMBs inflated while waiting to be picked up by their dive-boat, according to United Daily News.

The fishing-boat was reported to have come from Wushi in the north-east of Taiwan and to have been travelling at “high speed” when its propeller struck the men, with the vessel then continuing on its way.

The divers who were badly injured, a 41-year-old and a 38-year-old, were both surnamed Liu, though it was not confirmed that they were related.

Both men suffered multiple lacerations and the younger what were described as life-threatening injuries, including fractures to one leg, chest, shoulder and arm. The third diver sustained only a minor foot injury but was kept in hospital for observation.

The Taiwan Coast Guard said that statements had been taken from both the dive-boat and fishing-boat crews and it was investigating the incident, though the captain was reported to have already been accused of failing to observe sea conditions and operating at excessive speed.

According to local dive-operators, repeated conflicts have arisen with fishers in recent years over priority usage of channels in the Houbihu area.

The recent incident occurred within the Kenting National Park area, which has issued a safety warning to vessels operating near designated dive-sites, urging them to reduce speed and be vigilant for SMBs. There has however been no official proposal to restrict boat access in the area.

