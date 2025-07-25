Dive instructor lashes out over toppled tank

A Malaysian scuba-diving instructor has been arrested and charged with assaulting one of his tourist customers in the Borneo town of Semporna.

The incident occurred on 22 July, as the two men were heading out to an island called Timba-Timba on a tour-group dive-boat. The air tank being used by the guest – who was not named but described as a 34-year-old from Taiwan – was said to have fallen over onto the instructor’s foot, causing him to lose his temper.

The instructor, 38, claimed to have received treatment for a foot injury at a local hospital before visiting the dive-centre the next day to demand compensation from the tourist, according to reports in local press.

During the altercation that ensued the instructor was said to have assaulted the guest by slapping his face, and to have threatened him with further harm.

Video footage of the incident taken by a bystander later appeared on social media. The participants were said to be speaking in Mandarin, and onlookers and what appears to be the tourist’s female companion were trying to restrain the instructor, who did not appear to have been incapacitated by, or showing outward signs of, a foot injury.

Quality Diving Centre later stated that the instructor had not been one its employees, all of whom wore uniform. Following the incident on the boat its staff had ensured that those involved had been kept separate on different boats, and staff-members had also called the police when the argument continued the next day.

Semporna police have confirmed that the instructor remains in custody, charged with voluntarily causing hurt and criminal intimidation.

