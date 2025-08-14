Magazine Subscriptions
Diver dies after exploring Taiwan bat cave

First responders attend to the diver
A scuba diver in his 50s died on 10 August following a dive at Ruifang Bat Cave, a popular dive-site on the coast near New Taipei City in Taiwan.

The incident occurred at around 11am, shortly after the man had completed an underwater exploration of the cave. According to reports, he had lost consciousness soon after surfacing. His buddy brought him to shore and administered CPR in an attempt to revive him.

A passer-by alerted emergency services, who transported the man to Keelung Chang Gung Memorial Hospital, but he was pronounced dead on arrival. The cause of death remains under investigation. 

The Ruifang district of Taiwan
The Ruifang coast of Taiwan

Ruifang Bat Cave on the rugged north-eastern coast of Taiwan is a former mine and a popular shore-dive for its scenic rock formations, soft corals and small marine life including blue-ringed octopuses. Reached by a five-minute surface swim, the site ranges from 12-22m in depth and is considered suitable for divers at all levels.

In May two scuba divers were seriously injured at the other end of Taiwan after being struck by a fishing-boat propeller.

