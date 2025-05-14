Diver dies at Red Sea observatory

A scuba diver working for the Coral World Underwater Observatory in the Israeli Red Sea resort of Eilat has been pronounced dead after being recovered unconscious from the sea onto a beach.

The man, an Eilat resident in his 20s, had been on duty at the time, said police, who are investigating whether the incident might have been equipment- or health-related. The observatory has been closed to the public today (14 May).

“We woke up to a tragedy this morning, and we are in the midst of investigating and gathering details,” the observatory stated. “The park will be closed to visitors today as we focus on handling the incident and supporting our staff.”

The Underwater Observatory complex consists of a public aquarium, sea-viewing tower, marine park and conservation centre located to the south of Eilat’s Coral Beach nature reserve.

Featuring more than 800 species of fish and live corals and a ‘Shark World’ tunnel, the attraction is the country's biggest aquarium and celebrated 50 years in business last year.

