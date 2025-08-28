Diver dies on Puget Sound night-dive

A scuba diver died on a night dive in Puget Sound, Washington state on 25 August, after experiencing what rescuers described as a medical emergency under water.

South King Fire & Rescue were alerted and attended the incident at a popular shore-diving location in Redondo Beach Park at about 9pm. They found that 67-year-old Jeffery Alan Christiansen had already been brought to shore by fellow-divers, who were trying to resuscitate him.

Paramedics took over to administer CPR but had to declare the diver dead at the scene. The two divers who had made a rapid ascent to bring Christiansen to the surface were taken to hospital to be kept under observation. Depths to around 30m can be reached on shore dives in the area.

Christiansen was from Olalla, a community across the sound. King County Medical Examiner’s Office said that his cause of death had yet to be determined, and Des Moines Police Department launched an investigation into the incident.