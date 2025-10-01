German scuba diver dies on Gozo

A female scuba diver has died off the Maltese island of Gozo, according to the Malta Police Force.

The 54-year-old German woman was said to have got into difficulties while diving in Dwejra Bay on the west coast, the popular site best-known for its Blue Hole and Inland Sea features. The incident occurred at around 12.30pm on 29 September.

The woman was recovered to shore, reportedly by bystanders who had spotted her afloat at the surface. She was attended by a medical team from Gozo General Hospital, police and emergency responders, but despite being given CPR she was pronounced dead at the scene.

No details of the incident have been announced. A magistrate’s inquiry has opened, with police investigations ongoing.