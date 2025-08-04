Magazine Subscriptions
Remove Ads for £3/month
Sign in

Injured dive-guide’s heroism prompts appeal

Follow us on Google News
Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter
Dive-guide Zepeda in hospital
Dive-guide Zepeda in hospital

When a dive-guide was left in critical condition by a speeding boat on the Mexican resort island of Cozumel on 25 July, Divernet’s report of the incident suggested that he had been acting to protect another diver when hit. 

In fact it seems that the experienced divemaster, Manolo Acuña Zepeda, put his life on the line in a bid to save not one but all the divers in his charge.

“Manolo heroically pushed a group of divers out of the path of an oncoming speedboat that was illegally operating at high speed over Yucab Reef inside the protected marine park,” says prominent Cozumel dive-operator John Flynn. “In doing so, he was struck by the boat and severely injured by its propellers.

Dive-guide Manolo Zepeda
Divemaster Manolo Zepeda

“All of this despite the fact that he had his personal surface marker buoy (SMB) up to alert boats that there were divers below or on the surface. Thanks to Manolo’s selfless actions, lives were saved – but he now faces multiple surgeries and a long road to recovery.”

Flynn has launched a GoFundMe site to enable the stricken dive-pro to pay hospital medical expenses expected to reach around 1 million pesos (about (£40,000). 

Zepeda lost a significant amount of blood as a result of the incident and has required multiple transfusions. He remains in Cozumel International Hospital, where he initially underwent surgery to stabilise a compound fracture in his right tibia, followed later by another operation to repair his broken fibula, the other main bone in the lower leg. 

Further operations were needed to treat deep lacerations to Zepeda’s feet, hand, thigh and back. He will not be able to walk for at least a year, and will require a knee-replacement procedure in 2026.

Zepeda has more than 30 years' experience as a divemaster
Zepeda has more than 30 years’ experience as a dive-pro

“Every donation – no matter how small – will go directly to supporting Manolo’s surgeries, treatment and rehabilitation,” says Flynn. “He has extensive injuries to his leg, lower back and ankles.” As of today (4 August) 84% of the target amount had been raised through more than 500 donations.

Flynn, from California, started what grew into the scuba-diving operation Sand Dollar Sports in Cozumel in 1990 and was directly involved in establishing the Cozumel Marine Park. Zepeda was not a full-time employee of Sand Dollar but worked for the operator as a freelance.

“Manolo is not only a skilled divemaster with 30 years’ experience but a true hero,” says Flynn. “Let’s come together as a community and give back to someone who gave everything to protect others.”

The boat that struck Zepeda, identified as the Maranatha, is alleged to have entered the reef zone without the required permits from the National Commission of Natural Protected Areas (CONANP). An official investigation is underway.

Latest Podcast Episode from Scuba Diver Mag
Please visit our website for more Scuba news, underwater photography, hints & advice, and travel reports: https://divernet.com/ ✅ Important Affiliate Links to Follow 🔗 Get 15% Off International eSIM Offer! Use Code: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Shop Scuba Gears Here: https://divernet.com/go/youtube-affiliate-link 🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Stay Connected With Us. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag Website: https://divernet.com/ Website: https://godivingshow.com/ Website: https://rorkmedia.com/ 📩 For business inquiries: info@scubadivermag.com ============================= 🎬Suggested videos for you: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48 ================================= ✅ About Scuba Diver Magazine. Welcome to Scuba Diver Magazine! We’re passionate about everything related to the underwater world. As a free distribution magazine in Europe, ANZ, and North America, we bring you the latest in scuba diving, from epic dive travel destinations and honest gear reviews to expert advice, news, and inspiring underwater stories. Whether you’re a seasoned diver or just starting your underwater journey, our content is designed to keep you informed, inspired, and ready for your next dive. Get in, explore, and stay connected to the world of scuba diving with us! Join us and never miss an adventure! For Business inquiries, please use the contact information below: 📩 Email: info@scubadivermag.com 🔔 Love scuba diving? Subscribe now for dive travel tips, gear reviews, scuba advice, epic dives, diving news, and underwater stories! https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1
YouTube Video VVVrb0p1LU9WVTdxYy14YldvelNNUktRLlczWUVsTWRfdG9N

Ditch the Extra Lead Better Diving Through Weighting

Halcyon Affiliate Link: https://divernet.com/go/halcyon-symbios Ready to dive into the future? In this video, we unbox and take a first look at the brand-new Halcyon Symbios Dive Computer — a sleek, powerful, and intuitive tool that pairs seamlessly with Halcyon’s innovative smartphone app. 🚀 What’s Inside: Full unboxing of the Symbios dive computer Close-up look at build quality and design Initial setup and pairing with the mobile app Key features: real-time dive metrics, digital dive logs, wireless syncing, and more! 📱 App Walkthrough: We also explore the Symbios companion app — showing how it enhances your diving experience with trip planning, log syncing, firmware updates, and cloud backup. 🧭 Whether you're a recreational diver or a tech enthusiast, the Symbios could be your next favourite dive companion. 👍 Don’t forget to like, subscribe, and leave a comment if you have questions or want to see a full dive test with the Symbios in action! #HalcyonSymbios #DiveComputer #ScubaGear #Unboxing #TechDiving #ScubaDiving #DiveTech Please visit our website for more Scuba news, underwater photography, hints & advice, and travel reports: https://divernet.com/ ✅ Important Affiliate Links to Follow 🔗 Get 15% Off International eSIM Offer! Use Code: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Shop Scuba Gears Here: https://divernet.com/go/youtube-affiliate-link 🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Stay Connected With Us. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag Website: https://divernet.com/ Website: https://godivingshow.com/ Website: https://rorkmedia.com/ 📩 For business inquiries: info@scubadivermag.com ============================= 🎬Suggested videos for you: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48 ================================= ✅ About Scuba Diver Magazine. Welcome to Scuba Diver Magazine! We’re passionate about everything related to the underwater world. As a free distribution magazine in Europe, ANZ, and North America, we bring you the latest in scuba diving, from epic dive travel destinations and honest gear reviews to expert advice, news, and inspiring underwater stories. Whether you’re a seasoned diver or just starting your underwater journey, our content is designed to keep you informed, inspired, and ready for your next dive. Get in, explore, and stay connected to the world of scuba diving with us! Join us and never miss an adventure! For Business inquiries, please use the contact information below: 📩 Email: info@scubadivermag.com 🔔 Love scuba diving? Subscribe now for dive travel tips, gear reviews, scuba advice, epic dives, diving news, and underwater stories! https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1
YouTube Video VVVrb0p1LU9WVTdxYy14YldvelNNUktRLkwtcUpTREFtNE5Z

Halcyon Symbios Dive Computer & App – Unboxing + First Look! (Part 1) #Unboxing #Review

Please visit our website for more Scuba news, underwater photography, hints & advice, and travel reports: https://divernet.com/ ✅ Important Affiliate Links to Follow 🔗 Get 15% Off International eSIM Offer! Use Code: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Shop Scuba Gears Here: https://divernet.com/go/youtube-affiliate-link 🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Stay Connected With Us. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag Website: https://divernet.com/ Website: https://godivingshow.com/ Website: https://rorkmedia.com/ 📩 For business inquiries: info@scubadivermag.com ============================= 🎬Suggested videos for you: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48 ================================= ✅ About Scuba Diver Magazine. Welcome to Scuba Diver Magazine! We’re passionate about everything related to the underwater world. As a free distribution magazine in Europe, ANZ, and North America, we bring you the latest in scuba diving, from epic dive travel destinations and honest gear reviews to expert advice, news, and inspiring underwater stories. Whether you’re a seasoned diver or just starting your underwater journey, our content is designed to keep you informed, inspired, and ready for your next dive. Get in, explore, and stay connected to the world of scuba diving with us! Join us and never miss an adventure! For Business inquiries, please use the contact information below: 📩 Email: info@scubadivermag.com 🔔 Love scuba diving? Subscribe now for dive travel tips, gear reviews, scuba advice, epic dives, diving news, and underwater stories! https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1
YouTube Video VVVrb0p1LU9WVTdxYy14YldvelNNUktRLmhyendOYS1fUXJF

Underwater Etiquette Minimizing Noise for Peaceful Dives

Subscribe

LET’S KEEP IN TOUCH!

Get a weekly roundup of all Divernet news and articles Scuba Mask
We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Recent Comments
Tim: REVIEW: Diving Into The Darkness sets new standards for dive documentaries
Tim: Best Scuba Diving Regulators in 2025
Tim Berry: Why even dive-pros should beware of CESAs
Pearse McGuinness: 3 divers ‘pass out simultaneously’ in Korea
Fred A.: Best Dive Bags For Dive Travel In 2025
Recent News
Injured dive-guide’s heroism prompts appeal Injured dive-guide’s heroism prompts appeal
Wreck-diver Mazraani dies on Atlantic expedition  Wreck-diver Mazraani dies on Atlantic expedition 
35th UK council passes Motion for the Ocean 35th UK council passes Motion for the Ocean
Kent protected shipwreck ‘the missing link’ Kent protected shipwreck ‘the missing link’
Explorer Ventures – Protecting coral, one dive at a time Explorer Ventures – Protecting coral, one dive at a time
A travellers’ guide to protecting Sabah’s seas and reefs A travellers’ guide to protecting Sabah’s seas and reefs
Connect with us
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Threads Tiktok
Unattributed pictures on this site are the copyright of the photographer.
Contact DIVER Magazine for details.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Threads Tiktok
Copyright 2025 Rork Media Limited. All rights reserved.
Gift Subscriptions
Subscribe for £3/month