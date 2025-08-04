Injured dive-guide’s heroism prompts appeal

When a dive-guide was left in critical condition by a speeding boat on the Mexican resort island of Cozumel on 25 July, Divernet’s report of the incident suggested that he had been acting to protect another diver when hit.

In fact it seems that the experienced divemaster, Manolo Acuña Zepeda, put his life on the line in a bid to save not one but all the divers in his charge.

“Manolo heroically pushed a group of divers out of the path of an oncoming speedboat that was illegally operating at high speed over Yucab Reef inside the protected marine park,” says prominent Cozumel dive-operator John Flynn. “In doing so, he was struck by the boat and severely injured by its propellers.

Divemaster Manolo Zepeda

“All of this despite the fact that he had his personal surface marker buoy (SMB) up to alert boats that there were divers below or on the surface. Thanks to Manolo’s selfless actions, lives were saved – but he now faces multiple surgeries and a long road to recovery.”

Flynn has launched a GoFundMe site to enable the stricken dive-pro to pay hospital medical expenses expected to reach around 1 million pesos (about (£40,000).

Zepeda lost a significant amount of blood as a result of the incident and has required multiple transfusions. He remains in Cozumel International Hospital, where he initially underwent surgery to stabilise a compound fracture in his right tibia, followed later by another operation to repair his broken fibula, the other main bone in the lower leg.

Further operations were needed to treat deep lacerations to Zepeda’s feet, hand, thigh and back. He will not be able to walk for at least a year, and will require a knee-replacement procedure in 2026.

Zepeda has more than 30 years’ experience as a dive-pro

“Every donation – no matter how small – will go directly to supporting Manolo’s surgeries, treatment and rehabilitation,” says Flynn. “He has extensive injuries to his leg, lower back and ankles.” As of today (4 August) 84% of the target amount had been raised through more than 500 donations.

Flynn, from California, started what grew into the scuba-diving operation Sand Dollar Sports in Cozumel in 1990 and was directly involved in establishing the Cozumel Marine Park. Zepeda was not a full-time employee of Sand Dollar but worked for the operator as a freelance.

“Manolo is not only a skilled divemaster with 30 years’ experience but a true hero,” says Flynn. “Let’s come together as a community and give back to someone who gave everything to protect others.”

The boat that struck Zepeda, identified as the Maranatha, is alleged to have entered the reef zone without the required permits from the National Commission of Natural Protected Areas (CONANP). An official investigation is underway.