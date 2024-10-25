Regional coach died after rebreather error

The death of a UK rebreather diver off the south Devon coast in May was the result of “user error”, an inquest has found.

Neil Barker, 72, a retired quality manager, was originally from Edinburgh but lived with his wife in Chelmsford, Essex. An active member of Chelmsford Scuba Diving Club, he had since 2022 also been Eastern regional coach for the British Sub Aqua Club.

His death was the subject of a brief hearing before senior coroner Philip Spinney at Exeter Coroner's Court on 18 October, reported by Devon Live.

Barker had been diving off the coast near Bigbury-on-Sea east of Plymouth on 31 May and was seen to surface but then to sink again, and had to be recovered to the dive-boat. The RNLI responded to an emergency call and the diver was taken to Plymouth’s Derriford Hospital, where he was declared dead.

Cause of death was given as drowning but the coroner stated that, with too little diluent gas in his closed-circuit rebreather system to facilitate buoyancy and breathing, Barker’s death had resulted from user error.

“Those who knew Neil will know he was a dedicated family man with a passion for diving,” stated BSAC following Barker’s death. “He was a committed BSAC volunteer both for his club and at a national level as regional coach. His presence will be sorely missed.”

Also on Divernet: Devon lifeboat crew rescue drifting divers, Diver hit by bends in Devon, Deadly combination caused Devon diver fatality