Upgrade lifeboat search-tools: Widow seeks divers’ help

A former scuba diver whose husband was lost while diving off the Dorset coast in 2024 has launched an appeal for the RNLI to be better equipped with sophisticated deep-search equipment.

Vivien Clowes’s 57-year-old husband Steve disappeared following a deep wreck-dive almost 30km off the coast in May last year, as reported at the time on Divernet. Now she hopes that her fund-raising appeal will win support especially among the divers who depend on the safety net provided by lifeboat volunteers.

A PADI Master Instructor and TDI Instructor who had been training divers for more than 25 years, Steve Clowes was a regular explorer of the sea around Portland.

Steve Clowes on a wreck dive (Vivien Clowes)

After diving the 56m-deep wreck of the 19th-century sailing ship Aracan with a regular buddy he had ascended to his 15m safety stop, sent up a DSMB and locked off his reel, but after that was not seen again.

When the alarm was raised a full-scale search involving Coastguard helicopters, aircraft, lifeboats and other vessels in the area had been mounted.

“Despite the extraordinary efforts of the RNLI, police and volunteers, Steve was never found,” says Vivien. “The search was vast and determined, but the technology available – including sidescan sonar – wasn’t strong enough to scan the seabed effectively in the conditions we faced.”

The couple had been together for 40 years and had five children, the youngest of whom was 15 when Steve vanished. Vivien, who had been a Master Scuba Diver until she gave up diving in 2010, was well aware of the challenges facing the emergency services when a diver goes missing.

Steve & Vivien Clowes in happier times (Vivien Clowes)

Even the RNLI might lack ready access to the most advanced underwater search tools, she says, especially those capable of scanning the seabed in deep or complex marine environments.

“There are technologies that can help: sonar-equipped ROVs, AI-powered underwater scanners and autonomous mapping systems. These tools exist but they’re expensive, and not yet widely available to the RNLI,” says Vivien

“Funds raised will support the RNLI Innovation Team in trialling or acquiring seabed-scanning technology. They may help fund a pilot project or equipment partnership with the UK Centre for Seabed Mapping or university researchers.

“This campaign also aims to raise awareness of the need for better tools in search and recovery at sea, and to honour Steve’s memory by helping others find closure. No one should have to live with the pain of not knowing.”

Distressing red tape

The last diving photograph of Steve Clowes (Vivien Clowes)

Exactly a year after her husband’s disappearance, Vivien told Divernet that she still checked the news every day, hoping that his body might eventually come home to the family.

After the incident she said she had been forced to struggle with the distressing red tape and costs involved in obtaining a presumption of death certificate, because without it she would have been unable to settle her husband’s estate and risked losing their home.

“This is for the RNLI crews who go out in all weathers, risking their lives to save others,” she says of her GoFundMe campaign. “It’s for the families who wait for news. It’s for the future – so that when someone is lost at sea, we have the best possible chance of bringing them home.”