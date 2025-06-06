Magazine Subscriptions
Malaysia International Dive Expo (MIDE) 2025

The Malaysia International Dive Expo (MIDE) returns for its 19th edition, Explore, Connect & Conserve the Ocean’s Enigma.

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – The Malaysia International Dive Expo (MIDE) returns for its 19th edition, promising a world-class showcase of ocean exploration, dive innovation, and marine conservation.

Organised by AsiaEvents Exsic Sdn Bhd, MIDE 2025 will take place from 13 to 15 June 2025 at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC), Kuala Lumpur, under the compelling theme “Explore, Connect & Conserve Ocean’s Enigma.”

The event will be officially launched on 13 June at 3:00 PM by YB Khairul Firdaus Bin Akbar Khan, Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC), at the Main Stage, Hall 2, Level 1.

A Complete Ocean Lifestyle Experience.

MIDE 2025 is more than just a dive expo. It’s a celebration of the complete ocean lifestyle, bringing together the thrill of diving, the freedom of sailing, the leisure of boating, and the excitement of watersports. Tailored for diving professionals, marine conservationists, and aquatic sports enthusiasts, this year’s edition expands its focus to embrace all corners of water-based exploration and recreation.

  • Unbeatable deals on the latest dive equipment and gear, alongside exhibits highlighting innovative diving technologies and products.
  • Discover world-class dive destinations and marine travel experiences, complete with offerings that include sailing excursions, recreational boating, kayaking, freediving, and other water-based adventures.
  • Engaging panel discussions and expert-led presentations covering a wide array of topics from cutting-edge dive techniques and safety to ocean sustainability, conservation efforts, and industry trends.
  • High-impact networking opportunities for divers, tourism operators, equipment manufacturers, marine biologists, and water sport professionals creating a platform for collaboration, inspiration, and business growth.
  • Travel made easy for MIDE 2025 visitors as in celebration of partnership with KLIA Ekspres, MIDE 2025 is offering exclusive deals for travel to and from KLIA Terminal 1 & Terminal 2. This collaboration ensures a convenient and seamless journey for both local and international visitors attending this expo.
Key Highlights at MIDE 2025

Careers in Scuba Diving
A new initiative allowing attendees to explore professional paths within the diving industry from dive instruction to marine research and underwater filmmaking.

Ocean’s Enigma Presentation
Themed sessions featuring prominent voices in diving and ocean preservation, focusing on sustainability, conservation efforts, and the evolving dive landscape.

Forum & Dialogues
Led by industry experts, these sessions will cover dive safety, underwater photography, marine biology, technical diving, and sustainable practices.

Youth Engagement Zone
Interactive and educational content for younger visitors on topics such as plastic pollution, coral reef protection, and marine biodiversity.

Kids Educational Zone: Designed to educate and inspire children through activities like coral reef workshops, marine life storytelling, arts and crafts with recycled materials, and hands-on learning about ocean conservation and plastic pollution.

Lens Beyond Ocean (LBO) Underwater Photography Showcase 

Featuring breathtaking submissions that reveal the hidden beauty of the underwater world through the lenses of passionate photographers.

Recognition & Awards

  • Best Booth Creative Award – In recognition of the creativity and effort invested by exhibitors, the Best Booth Award will be presented during the official opening ceremony, celebrating outstanding booth design, innovation, and visitor engagement.
  • Media Recognition Award – To honor the excellence of our media partners who brought greater visibility to dive culture, marine conservation, and the significance of platform like MIDE in promoting the industry.
  • Adaptive Diving Recognition Award – This award honors an organization dedicated to empowering people with disabilities through adaptive diving, recognizing their efforts in breaking barriers and inspiring the diving community to embrace diversity and accessibility.

Exciting Prizes Daily
With over RM100,000 in prizes up for grabs, visitors can win dive packages, travel package, equipment, training courses, and more generously sponsored by our exhibitors.

Projected Highlights for MIDE 2025

  • Number of Exhibiting Companies: 200
  • Total Booths: 330
  • Expected Visitors: 17,000
  • Professional Attendees: 10,000
  • Estimated Sales: RM30 million
  • Seminars/Forums: 40 sessions | 70 Speakers
 Special Features & Activities

  • B2B Networking: Hosted by Tourism Malaysia, connecting dive operators with international travel agents.
  • Meet & Greet: Organized by the Philippines Department of Tourism for regional networking.
  • MoU Signing Ceremony: Between AsiaEvents Exsic (MIDE organizer) and RHB Ocean Harmoni, fostering sustainable collaboration.

Endorsements & Strategic Partners

  • Endorsed by: Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE)
  • Approved by: Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC)
  • Strategic Industry Partners:
    • Malaysia Tourism Promotion Board (MTPB)
    • Tourism Promotions Board Philippines
    • Sabah Tourism Board
    • Tourism Terengganu
    • Langkawi Development Authority (LADA)
    • Tioman Development Authority (TDA)
    • Perbadanan Labuan
    • University Malaysia Terengganu (UMT)
    • Ocean Harmoni by RHB

Official Media Partners

  • X-Ray Magazine – Denmark
  • DiveLog Australasia – Australia
  • Scuba Diver Magazine – UK
  • Malaysia Truly Asia – Malaysia
  • AmLeisure Media Sdn Bhd – Malaysia
  • Adelston Media – Malaysia
  • GoTraz – Malaysia
  • Jom Do It Now – Malaysia
  • Travel Guide – Malaysia

 About the OrganizerAsiaEvents Exsic (AEE) is the force behind MIDE, with over 28 years of experience in exhibitions, media, leisure, and hospitality. AEE has a proven track record in curating successful local and international trade shows and has been recognized with numerous awards for its contributions to business events and tourism in Malaysia.

