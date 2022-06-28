Marine scientist is latest Rolex Scholar

Hannah Douglas, Rolex scholar
The latest European Rolex Scholar is Hannah Douglas

Irish marine-science student Hannah Douglas has been awarded the 2022 European Our World-Underwater Scholarship, one of three global scuba-diving awards funded each year by the watch brand Rolex.

The Our World-Underwater Scholarship Society (OWUSS) was set up more than 50 years ago in the USA to develop the careers of talented young divers with a strong academic record and a passion for building a career in the industry. Run entirely by volunteers, its other two scholarships are awarded in the USA and Australasia.

Winners get to spend a year globe-trotting to dive, work with, learn from and contribute to the work of leading divers, academics and conservationists, says OWUSS.

Douglas, 23, comes from from County Wicklow on Ireland’s east coast. She grew to love diving after leaving school and taking a PADI Open Water Diver course with Ocean Divers in Dunlaoghaire.

The entry-level training culminated in her first boat dive off Dalkey Island, swimming with seals through a kelp forest – an experience that convinced her that she should study marine science at the National University of Ireland, Galway.

Continuing her diver training, and guided by kelp researcher Kathyrn Scheonrock, Douglas went on to work on field-research projects as a NAUI Scientific Diver. Her final-year thesis focused on fireworks anemones (Pachycerianthus multiplicatus) on ireland’s west coast, working with citizen-science diving body Seasearch Ireland.

Hannah Douglas speciality fireworkd anemones
Douglas researched fireworks anemones at university

She completed her PADI Open Water Scuba Instructor qualification at Water World in Co Kerry in 2021, and that summer worked as a communications content creator for the Irish research & development body the Marine Institute, as part of its bursary programme.

Douglas says she plans to continue in marine science while also studying resource management and legislation, and believes that marine biodiversity can be protected only by building global awareness of the oceans’ beauty.

Past Rolex scholars have gone on to succeed as underwater film-makers, archaeologists, diving educators, hardware designers, conservationists, marine biologists, policymakers and explorers, says OWUSS, and a number of them also do volunteer work for the society.

After attending the award ceremony in New York, Douglas begins her scholarship year studying underwater videography with UK expert Saeed Rashid in northern Indonesia. She will be expected to produce articles and publications about her experiences as well as an end-of-year short film, and her progress can be followed via the OWUSS EU Scholar Blog or on Instagram.

For prospective scholar information about the scholarship can be found on the OWUSS website.

Also on Divernet: Rare Rolex Milsub Fetches £155k

Follow Divernet on Google News

LET’S KEEP IN TOUCH!

Get a weekly roundup of all Divernet news and articles 🤿

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Related Divernet Posts

Diver Magazine Relaunch

Diver magazine needs YOU!

Are you still lamenting the demise of Diver magazine? Well now you can help resurrect an icon as we seek to bring back the magazine

The St Dunstan Wreck Tour

Wreck Tour 40: The St Dunstan

The St Dunstan is a rather nice but often overlooked bucket-dredger, says JOHN LIDDIARD. It sank in Lyme Bay in 1917, after striking a mine.

The Kyarra Wreck Tour

Wreck Tour 47: The Kyarra

A great British favourite finally gets its turn in the spotlight this month, as JOHN LIDDIARD looks at a liner that sank during WW1 off

The Carantan Wreck Tour

Wreck Tour 124: The Carantan

It’s not just about the Kyarra wreck out of Swanage – this one may be small and hard to find but it’s beautifully marked, says

Bow Section of The Nimrod

Wreck Tour 173: The Nimrod

WE RETURN to the north coast of Pembrokeshire and a wreck of three halves! The paddle-steamer Nimrod was swept onto the rocks on 27 February, 1860, breaking its back pretty much where the paddle-shaft ran across the ship.

The Aeolian Sky

Wreck Tour 27 – The Aeolian Sky

When she sank in the Channel 22 years ago, this big Greek freighter made the headlines. John Liddiard has witnessed the wreck’s picturesque degeneration. THE

Julia Kozerska

Freedivers break 7 world pool records

Freedivers set seven horizontal swim world records in June competitions under the auspices of the two governing bodies AIDA (International Association for the Development of

Follow Divernet on Social Media

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube
divernet footer logo

Unattributed pictures on this site are the copyright of the photographer.
Contact DIVER Magazine for details.

Copyright 2022 Rork Media Limited. All rights reserved.
ABOUTCONTACT
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x