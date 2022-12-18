fbpx

Scuba diver spots treasure in Cornish river

Scuba diver found jewellery in Helford River (Tim Green)
Helford River (Tim Green)
A scuba diver came across sunken treasure in the Helford river near Falmouth recently – an estimated £10,000-worth of jewellery.

How it came to be dumped there is unknown, but the diver reported the find to Devon & Cornwall Police and the force is now seeking to reunite the items with their owner. The underwater haul consisted of nine yellow metal rings, some set with stones, a pearl necklace, three yellow metal necklaces, some with pendants, ear-rings and a bracelet, as well as a jewellery box and bags.

Scuba diver found jewellery in Helford River (Devon & Cornwall Police)
Jewellery found in Helford River (Devon & Cornwall Police)
(Devon & Cornwall Police)

“Some of the rings and pendants are very distinctive,” said PC Victoria Swan. “We are hoping to find the owner, as it is clear the jewellery is of huge sentimental value.” Anyone with information is asked to contact the police online or call 1010 quoting property reference A/539475.

Also on Divernet: Freediver’s Ring Quest Highlight’s Lake’s Plight, Diver Returns Ring 60 Years On, How GoPro Helped Find Lost Ring

