Shaff set to dive Maldives north to south

Shaff Naeem is preparing for an end-to-end diveathon through the Maldives
Diving instructor Shafraz ‘Shaff’ Naeem has set himself record-setting challenges in the past, and this February he plans to embark on an ambitious if enjoyable underwater undertaking – diving clear across the Maldivian archipelago.

The Across Maldives 2025 dive event is being organised by Ocean 6/50, a charity co-founded by Naeem. Starting from the northernmost point, Haa Alif Thuraakunu, the liveaboard-based expedition will head south to reach Addu Atoll in a planned 26 days.

With at least a couple of 1-2hr daily dives to be carried out at key locations in each atoll along the way, and using DPVs for rapid propulsion, Naeem expects his 50+ dives each to involve typical distances of 8-10km, so covering a considerable amount of ground in total.

The intention, he says, is to collect usable scientific ocean data on the dives, to be analysed and disseminated in collaboration with international and local partners.

Ocean 6/50 is a foundation set up to provide Maldivian recreational and professional divers with resources and support, including training programmes and workshops. It also aims to protect the Maldives' underwater ecosystems.

The team will stop at islands along the way for information sessions, targeted towards “inspiring Maldivians and fostering a deeper connection with our natural ecosystem, motivating the youth to protect and preserve it for future generations”.

Naeem, a former military diving instructor who has TDI/SDI, PADI and SSI certifications, has spent 27 years working in the diving industry, most recently focusing on underwater photography.

He set an Asian record for longest scuba dive with a 50hr livestreamed submersion in 2022 to mark the Maldives’ half-century in the diving industry.

For the new expedition he has assembled a team of 26 technical support divers with a range of additional roles from medical support to camerawork, including such well-known names as Ben Reymenants, Michael Menduno and Saeed Rashid.

The trip will be made on the Emperor Virgo liveaboard, with diving equipment including the Divesoft CCR Liberty sidemount rebreather, Seacraft Ghost 2000 DPV and XDeep Stealth 2.0 Tech BC. Find more about Across Maldives 2025 at the expedition site.

Also on Divernet: MALDIVES DIVER SET FOR TWO-DAY IMMERSION

