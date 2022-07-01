Sudden death of wreck-diver in Wales

Anglesey coast sudden death
(Gordon Hatton)

“A simple accident that had tragic consequences” is how a coroner has summed up the death of diver Peter John Morgan, 64, off north-west Wales last year. The fatal incident was reported at the time on Divernet.

Morgan, from Macclesfield, had some eight years’ experience as a diver, and on 12 September had accompanied fellow East Cheshire club-members on the dive-boat Top Cat to dive the Segontium, a small mussel-dredger wreck some nine miles off Anglesey.

He had entered the water with dive-buddy Michael Dennison at around 3pm. They had descended to 30-35m but missed the wreck so, as previously agreed should that happen, spent some 20 minutes exploring the seabed instead.

Dennison told the court that as they went to ascend Morgan had appeared to struggle with his buoyancy and risen rapidly. He had appeared to get his buoyancy under control but then, while 3m above his buddy, had drifted away from the line.

Dennison continued his ascent and the alarm was raised when Morgan failed to surface and the Coastguard launched a multi-agency search. Unable to join the search because they had too little air left, the divers on Top Cat reported feeling helpless. 

It was two divers from a nearby boat who eventually found Morgan’s body. He was brought to the surface and taken to Treaddur Bay lifeboat station on Anglesey, where he was pronounced dead at around 7pm.

Poor visibility

Katie Sutherland, acting senior coroner for North-west Wales, heard from Dennison that he had dived with Morgan on many previous occasions over the past three years. He said that with visibility poor on the dive they had stayed no further than 2m apart throughout the dive.

Pathologist and diver Dr Brian Rogers said that the post mortem examination had revealed microbubbles throughout Morgan’s system. The diver’s death had been recorded as drowning due to cerebral and coronary gas embolisms caused by barotrauma on ascent. An initial inquest soon after the incident had been adjourned for nine months pending further investigation, but no furtther explanation could be given for the cause of death. 

Dr Rogers said he doubted that running out of air would have been the cause of Morgan’s difficulty but that it had arisen suddenly. “He almost certainly lost consciousness, without a shadow of a doubt,” he said. “He shot up, and then dropped straight back down to the bottom and ultimately drowned… There’s nothing anyone could have done.”

Morgan left a wife, Susan, and four sons. The doctor said that, for the family’s peace of mind, his death would have happened very fast. “He would have drowned in depth like that in a matter of seconds – a few breaths and that’s it.”

Follow Divernet on Google News

LET’S KEEP IN TOUCH!

Get a weekly roundup of all Divernet news and articles 🤿

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Related Divernet Posts

Diver Magazine Relaunch

Diver magazine needs YOU!

Are you still lamenting the demise of Diver magazine? Well now you can help resurrect an icon as we seek to bring back the magazine

The Castlereagh Wreck Tour

Wreck Tour 137: The Castlereagh

This month our tour explores another of the Kyarra’s lesser-known near-neighbours off Swanage, the Castlereagh – also referred to by its former name, the Firth

Drawing of SS Maine

Wreck Tour 1 – The Maine

The British steamship Maine has been lying just over a mile off Bolt Head for 82 years now – in 30-35m of water, with its

Himan sub races

Human sub racing is back in UK

Human-powered submarine racing returns to Gosport in Hampshire from 4-15 July, following a hiatus in the annual European International Submarine Races (eISR) competitions caused by

The Rondo Wreck Tour

Wreck Tour 35: The Rondo

The 2363 ton steamship Rondo was sheltering from a storm on the night of 25 January, 1935, anchored near Tobermory.

The Salsette Ship Wreck

Wreck Tour 11: The Salsette

“The Best Wreck Dive in Britain” – that is the P&O liner Salsette, which lies 43m deep in Lyme Bay. Few wreck-divers will disagree with

Follow Divernet on Social Media

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube
divernet footer logo

Unattributed pictures on this site are the copyright of the photographer.
Contact DIVER Magazine for details.

Copyright 2022 Rork Media Limited. All rights reserved.
ABOUTCONTACT
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x