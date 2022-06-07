Vrak divers find 10 more Baltic wrecks

Vrak diver examines one of the wrecks
A Vrak diver examines one of the wrecks (Mikael Fredholm / Vrak / SMTM CC-BY)

A group of at least 10 Baltic shipwrecks were dived by maritime archaeologists over a week in late May, off the naval city of Karlskrona in southern Sweden. 

Lying between the islands of Lindholmen and Smörasken, the wrecks are thought to have been sunk at various times during the 17th century, as foundations for a barrier intended to deter Danish and other fleets from attacking Karlskrona. 

“What is exciting is that we found more wrecks than expected – at least 10,” said marine archaeologist Jim Hansson from Vrak, the Museum of Wrecks in Stockholm, which organised the expedition. The archaeological dive-team had expected to find the remains of six vessels, and several more are thought to lie deeply buried in sediment at the location. 

Detailed measurements were taken and 3D images were being created from the many underwater photographs, while results were awaited from sampling crossbeam timbers from three of the wrecks.

“We hope we’ll then see both when they were built and understand when they were sunk,” said Hansson. “The largest wreck is more than 50m long – it could be the Ulrika Eleonora.”

Painting of the Swedish ship Ulrika Leonora
The Queen Ulrika Eleonora warship

The archaeologists are now examining archival records, particularly relating to the Queen Ulrika Eleonora, an 84-gun second-rate ship of the line launched around 1719. This became the flagship of a squadron that in 1744 brought Princess Louisa Ulrika to Stockholm to marry Crown Prince Adolf Fredrik – she later became Sweden’s queen for 20 years. The ship is thought to have survived until 1765.

“We recently dived sunken ships at Djupasund further out of Karlskrona, but these ships were sunk a hundred years later,” said Hansson. The six wreck discoveries at Djupasund, identified and now intended to form a trail for scuba divers later this year, were reported on Divernet in early April. 

The previous month Divernet reported on how Vrak divers had discovered a 12th-century underwater “barricade forest” near Karlskrona. Find out more about Vrak and the planned dive park here.

Follow Divernet on Google News

LET’S KEEP IN TOUCH!

Get a weekly roundup of all Divernet news and articles 🤿

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Divernet Posts

Diver Magazine Relaunch

Diver magazine needs YOU!

Are you still lamenting the demise of Diver magazine? Well now you can help resurrect an icon as we seek to bring back the magazine

Snorkeller wearing Spinnaker Hass watch

Spinnaker goes green with Hass watch

Set for release on World Oceans Day tomorrow (8 June), a limited-edition diving timepiece from Spinnaker Watches will benefit UK-based charity the Marine Conservation Society

A Travellers Guide to Raja Ampat

Raja Ampat a Travellers Guide

A travellers guide – What to expect in Raja Ampat! While all divers know Raja Ampat as one of the best diving destinations in the

Red Sea

Red Sea through a new lens

PENELOPE GRANYCOME is not an underwater photographer, but that didn’t stop her looking, learning and enjoying a photo-workshop trip hosted by pro Mario Vitalini on

Follow Divernet on Social Media

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube
divernet footer logo

Unattributed pictures on this site are the copyright of the photographer.
Contact DIVER Magazine for details.

Copyright 2022 Rork Media Limited. All rights reserved.

ABOUTCONTACT