‘Extraordinary find’: Wind-farm survey reveals WW1 shipwreck

The Cheltenham was later renamed Tobol
The Cheltenham, later renamed Tobol

An uncharted North Sea wreck thought to be a British ship captured by Russia in peacetime in 1904 has been discovered near the site of an innovative wind-farm project 75km off the north-east Scottish coast.

If confirmed, the site is the last resting place of the Tobol, torpedoed by a German U-boat during WW1.

The MarramWind project being developed by Scottish Power and Shell is designed to result in one of the world’s first floating offshore wind-farms, creating enough renewable electricity to power the equivalent of more than 3.5 million homes.  

During geophysical and environmental sonar-scanning of the seabed from the survey ship Fugro Galaxy, data of what appeared to be several shipwrecks was picked up. The mark believed to be the Tobol was 100m long, 22.5m wide and 10.5m high and the wreck appeared to be in good condition.

The ship had a distinctive “turret deck” design, according to Edinburgh-based MarramWind. Built in Sunderland in 1901, she was operated as cargo steamer the Cheltenham before being captured by Russian warships in 1904. At that time of political tension between Britain and Russia, such incidents of interference with shipping were becoming common.

marramwind shipwreck discovery x1200
The Cheltenham was captured by Russian warships in 1904 and renamed Tobol

A year later, renamed Tobol after a Russian river, the ship was transferred to the Russian Imperial Navy. During the war in 1916 she joined the Russian Volunteer Fleet and, while sailing from Blyth to Arkhangelsk on 11 September, 1917, was torpedoed by U-52.

‘Extraordinary find’

MarramWind development manager Colin Anderson described the discovery as “an extraordinary find”, especially given that the seabed surveys had covered a distance of around 6,000 miles. “We always expect to come across wrecks when carrying out works like this, but these tend to be smaller vessels and known to the authorities. 

“While the Tobol was known to have been torpedoed in the war, its location was unclear, so to discover it after more than a century and uncover its history is something special.”

There had been unconfirmed indications of crew surviving the sinking, said Anderson. “However, we also need to be mindful that the wreck could be the final resting place for crew members, so hopefully our find will provide closure and comfort for their families and descendants.”

A 250m exclusion zone has now been placed around the wreck to protect it as the survey continues. The UK Hydrographic Office and Historic Environment Scotland have been notified, with discussions underway to establish a long-term archaeological exclusion zone to protect the wreck.

“We also need to be mindful that the wreck could be the final resting place for crew-members, so hopefully our find will provide closure and comfort for their families and descendants,” said Anderson.

Neither MarramWind nor Scottish Power have responded to enquiries about the depth of the wreck.

