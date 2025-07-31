Magazine Subscriptions
Remove Ads for £3/month
Sign in

Kent protected shipwreck ‘the missing link’

Follow us on Google News
Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter
Diver examining a wooden chest (MSDS Marine)
Diver examining a wooden chest (MSDS Marine)

A diving survey of the 18th-century English warship Northumberland has revealed that features such as its timber decks, chests containing musket balls, and coiled rope have survived ‘remarkably’ well – thanks to being covered by sediment for many of their 320 years under water off the Kent coast.

The dives, the first in two years, were undertaken by licensee Dan Pascoe and contractor MSDS Marine in July 2024 but the findings are now being shared to promote a new documentary about the ship.

Treenails used to fasten wooden planking on the shipwreck (Pascoe Archaeology)
Treenails used to fasten wooden planking (Pascoe Archaeology)

The Northumberland has been a Protected Wreck Site since 1981, with diving subject to the authority of Historic England (HE), which put it on its Heritage at Risk Register in 2017.

The third-rate 70-gun warship was built in Bristol in 1679 as part of Samuel Pepys’ regeneration of the English Navy, but sank during the Great Storm of 26 November, 1703 on Goodwin Sands.

She was lost with three other warships, the Restoration, Stirling Castle and the still-missing Mary, from the fleet of the last Stuart monarch, Queen Anne.

Part of a gun carriage and a diver viewing the barrel of a gun (Pascoe Archaeology)
Part of a gun-carriage and a diver viewing the barrel of a gun (Pascoe Archaeology)
Diver at the muzzle-end of a gun (Michael Pitts / History Hit)
Diver at the muzzle-end of a gun (Michael Pitts / History Hit)

High risk

Despite the surprisingly good condition of organic materials on the wreck, shifting sands, strong currents and wood-boring sea creatures put the site at high risk of deterioration, says HE.

The ship’s remains cover a large area at depths of 15-20m and are heavily concreted, but more of its extensive hull structure is becoming exposed by the day, causing HE marine team-leader Paul Jeffery to describe the custodians’ work as “a race against time”.

The Northumberland is thought to be lying on its port side. Far more of the deck planks and frame remain than had previously been thought, and there is evidence of multiple decks. One of a number of chests remains sealed, its contents unknown. 

Exposed concreted wooden chest emerging from the wreck-site (MSDS Marine)
Exposed concreted wooden chest emerging from the wreck-site (MSDS Marine)
Well-preserved coil of cable-laid rope lying on a deck (MSDS Marine)
Well-preserved coil of cable-laid rope lying on a deck (MSDS Marine)

Seven iron cannon have been confirmed at the south-east end of the wreck-site, with six more to the north. Also present is part of a timber gun-carriage, swords, muskets and copper cauldrons.

Diver looking at weapons at the site (Pascoe Archaeology)
Diver looking at weapons at the site (Pascoe Archaeology)
Copper cauldron on the east side of a large concretion (Pascoe Archaeology)
Copper cauldron on one side of a large concretion (Pascoe Archaeology)

Pivotal moment

“The Northumberland has the potential to be one of the best-preserved wooden warships in the UK,” says licensee Pascoe, a maritime archaeologist specialising in Royal Navy shipwrecks. “However, at 20m under water and nine miles offshore it is out of sight and mind to most people.” 

The dive-boat (Michael Pitts / History Hit)
The dive-boat (Michael Pitts / History Hit)
Dan Pascoe (left) with Dan Snow on the boat travelling to the site (History Hit)
Dan Pascoe (left) with Dan Snow on the boat travelling to the site (History Hit)

“Northumberland is the missing link,” says Snow. “Built roughly halfway between the Mary Rose and HMS Victory, this wreck can fill in crucial details of shipbuilding and life at sea at that pivotal moment in our history. 

“We have the Mary Rose, the ‘Tudor time-capsule’ – well, here’s a Stuart time-capsule to sit alongside it.” Shipwreck! Northumberland And The Great Storm airs tonight (31 July) to History Hit subscribers (£7.99 a month but with a 14-day free trial) and is to be distributed more widely later. 

Shipwreck! Northumberland And The Great Storm (History Hit)

Future work on the wreck-site could include dendrochronological sampling to learn more about the ship’s construction and help to confirm its identity.

Also on Divernet: SPOTLIT: ENGLAND’S HISTORIC SHIPWRECK SITES, LONDON DIVERS DISCOVER 1650S BRONZE CANNON, VOLUNTEER WRECK-DIVERS ‘UNSUNG HEROES’ – BUT NEW BLOOD NEEDED, DIVERS FIND RUDDER THAT SANK HMS INVINCIBLE

Latest Podcast Episode from Scuba Diver Mag
SEAC Affiliate Website Link: https://divernet.com/go/seac-homepage Please visit our website for more Scuba news, underwater photography, hints & advice, and travel reports: https://divernet.com/ ✅ Important Affiliate Links to Follow 🔗 Get 15% Off International eSIM Offer! Use Code: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Shop Scuba Gears Here: https://divernet.com/go/youtube-affiliate-link 🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Stay Connected With Us. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag Website: https://divernet.com/ Website: https://godivingshow.com/ Website: https://rorkmedia.com/ 📩 For business inquiries: info@scubadivermag.com ============================= 🎬Suggested videos for you: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48 ================================= ✅ About Scuba Diver Magazine. Welcome to Scuba Diver Magazine! We’re passionate about everything related to the underwater world. As a free distribution magazine in Europe, ANZ, and North America, we bring you the latest in scuba diving, from epic dive travel destinations and honest gear reviews to expert advice, news, and inspiring underwater stories. Whether you’re a seasoned diver or just starting your underwater journey, our content is designed to keep you informed, inspired, and ready for your next dive. Get in, explore, and stay connected to the world of scuba diving with us! Join us and never miss an adventure! For Business inquiries, please use the contact information below: 📩 Email: info@scubadivermag.com 🔔 Love scuba diving? Subscribe now for dive travel tips, gear reviews, scuba advice, epic dives, diving news, and underwater stories! https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1
YouTube Video VVVrb0p1LU9WVTdxYy14YldvelNNUktRLjhsZjY0Zm9kOU9r

SEAC Sense Wetsuit #Unboxing #Review

Please visit our website for more Scuba news, underwater photography, hints & advice, and travel reports: https://divernet.com/ ✅ Important Affiliate Links to Follow 🔗 Get 15% Off International eSIM Offer! Use Code: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Shop Scuba Gears Here: https://divernet.com/go/youtube-affiliate-link 🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Stay Connected With Us. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag Website: https://divernet.com/ Website: https://godivingshow.com/ Website: https://rorkmedia.com/ 📩 For business inquiries: info@scubadivermag.com ============================= 🎬Suggested videos for you: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48 ================================= ✅ About Scuba Diver Magazine. Welcome to Scuba Diver Magazine! We’re passionate about everything related to the underwater world. As a free distribution magazine in Europe, ANZ, and North America, we bring you the latest in scuba diving, from epic dive travel destinations and honest gear reviews to expert advice, news, and inspiring underwater stories. Whether you’re a seasoned diver or just starting your underwater journey, our content is designed to keep you informed, inspired, and ready for your next dive. Get in, explore, and stay connected to the world of scuba diving with us! Join us and never miss an adventure! For Business inquiries, please use the contact information below: 📩 Email: info@scubadivermag.com 🔔 Love scuba diving? Subscribe now for dive travel tips, gear reviews, scuba advice, epic dives, diving news, and underwater stories! https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1
YouTube Video VVVrb0p1LU9WVTdxYy14YldvelNNUktRLmxJbDJJZmlwb21F

Honesty About Your Air Supply is Key

Neglecting your scuba gear isn’t just careless—it’s dangerous. Here's what can go wrong when you don’t take care of your equipment. #ScubaGear #DiveSafety #EquipmentCheck Please visit our website for more Scuba news, underwater photography, hints & advice, and travel reports: https://divernet.com/ ✅ Important Affiliate Links to Follow 🔗 Get 15% Off International eSIM Offer! Use Code: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Shop Scuba Gears Here: https://divernet.com/go/youtube-affiliate-link 🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Stay Connected With Us. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag Website: https://divernet.com/ Website: https://godivingshow.com/ Website: https://rorkmedia.com/ 📩 For business inquiries: info@scubadivermag.com ============================= 🎬Suggested videos for you: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48 ================================= ✅ About Scuba Diver Magazine. Welcome to Scuba Diver Magazine! We’re passionate about everything related to the underwater world. As a free distribution magazine in Europe, ANZ, and North America, we bring you the latest in scuba diving, from epic dive travel destinations and honest gear reviews to expert advice, news, and inspiring underwater stories. Whether you’re a seasoned diver or just starting your underwater journey, our content is designed to keep you informed, inspired, and ready for your next dive. Get in, explore, and stay connected to the world of scuba diving with us! Join us and never miss an adventure! For Business inquiries, please use the contact information below: 📩 Email: info@scubadivermag.com 🔔 Love scuba diving? Subscribe now for dive travel tips, gear reviews, scuba advice, epic dives, diving news, and underwater stories! https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1
YouTube Video VVVrb0p1LU9WVTdxYy14YldvelNNUktRLjgta1VqTmtIOTJJ

Treat Your Gear Right—or Regret It Later

Subscribe

LET’S KEEP IN TOUCH!

Get a weekly roundup of all Divernet news and articles Scuba Mask
We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Recent Comments
Tim: REVIEW: Diving Into The Darkness sets new standards for dive documentaries
Tim Berry: Why even dive-pros should beware of CESAs
Pearse McGuinness: 3 divers ‘pass out simultaneously’ in Korea
Fred A.: Best Dive Bags For Dive Travel In 2025
Fred A.: Best Scuba Diving Regulators in 2025
Recent News
Kent protected shipwreck ‘the missing link’ Kent protected shipwreck ‘the missing link’
Explorer Ventures – Protecting coral, one dive at a time Explorer Ventures – Protecting coral, one dive at a time
A travellers’ guide to protecting Sabah’s seas and reefs A travellers’ guide to protecting Sabah’s seas and reefs
Angel shark sighted off west Wales Angel shark sighted off west Wales
Dive-guide critical after boat-prop incident Dive-guide critical after boat-prop incident
Cornwall gets into National Marine Week spirit Cornwall gets into National Marine Week spirit
Connect with us
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Threads Tiktok
Unattributed pictures on this site are the copyright of the photographer.
Contact DIVER Magazine for details.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Threads Tiktok
Copyright 2025 Rork Media Limited. All rights reserved.
Gift Subscriptions
Subscribe for £3/month