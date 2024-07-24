The Biggest Online Resource for Scuba Divers
Search
Close this search box.

London divers discover 1650s bronze cannon

1 User reading this post.
Follow Divernet on Google News
Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter
This cannon was recently found on the London wreck (HE)
This cannon was recently found on the London wreck (HE)

An exceptionally well-preserved bronze cannon from the 17th-century protected shipwreck the London has been revealed on the seabed after 360 years of being buried in Thames Estuary silt and clay.   

Historic England (HE)’s licensee for the nationally important wreck Steve Ellis discovered the gun. He has been diving the site since it was designated as a Protected Wreck Site in 2008, monitoring and recording the remains as they become exposed by shifting sediment.  

Carol Ellis, Steve Ellis, Steve Meddle and Dan Pascoe of the London team in 2014 (HE)
Carol Ellis, Steve Ellis, Steve Meddle and Dan Pascoe of the London dive-team in 2014 (HE)

The discovery is a Commonwealth medium-sized 8ft x 6in demi-cannon, cast by George Browne in 1656-1657 as part of a set made to be positioned on the London’s lower gun-deck. 

London was one of only four English naval ships to carry a full complement of 76 bronze cannon when it sank. Based on historical documents and modern records, it is estimated that some 41 of the guns that went down with the warship were later recovered.  

Each gun-carriage would have been unique, because the guns originated from different countries and different periods in naval history.  

CGI reconstruction (Touch Productions)
CGI reconstruction of the London (Touch Productions)
The cannon's cascabel (HE)
The cannon’s cascabel (HE)

Large cannon were expensive to make because of the amounts of bronze or iron and individual casting required. “This amazing discovery will help us to better understand the types of cannon on board the London when it blew up in 1665,” said HE chief executive Duncan Wilson. “They weren’t all the same, as some were captured from enemy ships, so there is a complex story to unravel here. 

“Our licensed divers play a huge part in investigating and monitoring our Protected Wrecks at sea, ensuring they are there for future generations to learn from and enjoy.” 

Recording the cannon as a ship passes overhead (HE)

Gunpowder explosion

The London had been built at Chatham in Kent in 1654-1656 during a period of political upheaval following the English Civil War and First Anglo-Dutch War. It had formed part of a convoy sent to collect Charles II from the Netherlands in 1660 and restore him to the throne. 

A gunpowder explosion occurred on the ship during a journey from Chatham to the Hope in Kent to take part in the Second Anglo Dutch War, and the wreck lies in two parts off Southend Pier in Essex. It is one of four protected shipwrecks on HE’s Heritage at Risk register, along with the Rooswijk, Northumberland and Restoration

The dive-team at Southend Pier (HE)
The dive-team at Southend Pier (HE)

Very rare ‘ideal’ underwater conditions came together to reveal the gun, said Ellis. “It was so exciting to see the cannon emerge from the seabed after many years of diving the site. This discovery sheds new light on my theories about how the ship may have exploded and how it came to lie in two parts on the seabed.” 

Visibility in the estuary can fall to little more than half a metre, so conditions had to be perfect for the cannon, embedded in clay, to become exposed so clearly.

The highly tidal environment and the wreck’s location next to a busy shipping lane where large cargo vessels regularly pass by makes the divers’ work all the more challenging. 

Historic England map of 57 Protected Wreck sites

Licensed divers play a vital role in monitoring the condition and recording artefacts of England’s most historic and archaeologically significant Protected Wreck Sites, says HE, which grants the licences on behalf of the Department for Culture, Media & Sport.    

Protective marking

The cannon is now being included in HE’s forensic marking programme, using the latest underwater protective marking technology to deter thieves. Working with MSDS Marine and partners, this scheme is part of HE’s wider Heritage Watch programme. 

The invisible but traceable marking system was trialled on several protected sites around England during the summer of 2023, including bronze cannon on the 17th-century Dutch warship Klein Hollandia.  

“Protective marking of this cannon will act as a clear deterrent to those looking to unlawfully lift and remove historic material from Protected Wreck Sites,” said HE head of heritage crime Mark Harrison. “The new markings will give police the ability to link the offender to the crime scene and implement criminal proceedings.”

In 2015 a diver, Vincent Woolsgrove, was jailed for two years for failing to declare to the Receiver of Wreck three cannon recovered from the London, and fraudulently selling them on.

“For over a decade we have suspected that some of the cannon onboard the London were still on the seabed, and now Steve and his team have proved it,” said Mark Beattie-Edwards, chief executive of the Nautical Archaeology Society. 

“The discovery demonstrates just how culturally rich the wreck is and, with the site actively eroding, the potential for further similar finds remains ever-present.”

Raising the gun-carriage (MSDS Marine / Cotswold Archaeology)
Raising the gun-carriage in 2015 (MSDS Marine / Cotswold Archaeology)

In 2015 a rare, well-preserved timber gun-carriage was raised from the London, with a missing wheel later brought up as well. There is not thought to be any connection between this particular carriage and the cannon recently uncovered.

Also on Divernet: THE ESSEX 3 WHO TOOK ON LONDON, HMS LONDON RELICS GO ON DISPLAY, RN DIVERS EXTRACT HUGE BOMB FROM LONDON WRECK, TOUR THE 17TH-CENTURY LONDON WRECK ONLINE

Latest Podcast Episode from Scuba Diver Mag
@stanleysadventres #AskMark What are some things you wish you wish you found out before you started diving? #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver LINKS Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel. The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor.

@stanleysadventres
#AskMark What are some things you wish you wish you found out before you started diving?

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
LINKS

Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel.

The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS41MkJFMDEwMDIxMkRDREQ3

What Do You Wish You Knew Now When You Started Diving? #askmark

@jaketarren #askmark, Heyo! Longtime listener, first time caller, etc. Went with a BP/W for my first set and I'm having a really hard time keeping the power inflator on my shoulder; the corrugated hose keeps flipping off my shoulder and getting twisted up or just ending up behind the backplate and dangling down the back of the wing. Is there something I can add to my harness to keep it in place? I don't want to tie it to the D ring since I wouldn't be able to lift it to deflate. I'm using the cheap DGX Gears wing for reference. Thanks! #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver LINKS Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel. The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor.

@jaketarren
#askmark, Heyo! Longtime listener, first time caller, etc. Went with a BP/W for my first set and I'm having a really hard time keeping the power inflator on my shoulder; the corrugated hose keeps flipping off my shoulder and getting twisted up or just ending up behind the backplate and dangling down the back of the wing. Is there something I can add to my harness to keep it in place? I don't want to tie it to the D ring since I wouldn't be able to lift it to deflate. I'm using the cheap DGX Gears wing for reference. Thanks!

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
LINKS

Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel.

The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4xODVDRjcwQzY3NkIxNjYz

How Do You Keep Your Corrugated BCD Hose in Place? #askmark

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver LINKS Ear Treatments at Scuba.com: https://imp.i302817.net/Mm9qL3 Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel. The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor. 00:00 Introduction 01:17 Ears 05:13 Scuba.com 06:05 Hydrate 08:12 Clean

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
LINKS
Ear Treatments at Scuba.com:
https://imp.i302817.net/Mm9qL3

Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel.

The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor.
00:00 Introduction
01:17 Ears
05:13 Scuba.com
06:05 Hydrate
08:12 Clean

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS42QTlDMjkyRjNGMEYwQzcz

Post Dive Body Care #scuba #howto

Load More... Subscribe

LET’S KEEP IN TOUCH!

Get a weekly roundup of all Divernet news and articles Scuba Mask
We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.


Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Recent Comments
Colin: Double test: Looking for a budget wetsuit?
Ken Blakely: DAN’s response to failures
JR riddle: Exercise after scuba diving
matthew hill: British freediver breaks 15-year national record
Jim: Double test: Looking for a budget wetsuit?
Recent News
Search continues for missing diver off Dorset Search continues for missing diver off Dorset
Second diver death off Donegal Second diver death off Donegal
London divers discover 1650s bronze cannon London divers discover 1650s bronze cannon
July brings rare and unusual whale sightings July brings rare and unusual whale sightings
Nile divers uncover traces of ancient pharaohs Nile divers uncover traces of ancient pharaohs
Master Scuba Diver Challenge is underway Master Scuba Diver Challenge is underway

Connect With Us

Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube

Unattributed pictures on this site are the copyright of the photographer.
Contact DIVER Magazine for details.

Copyright 2024 Rork Media Limited. All rights reserved.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x