Oman sinks plane and trucks for divers

“Underwater Military Museum” might be laying it on a little thick for a Short Skyvan prop plane and seven MAN Atlas trucks, but that is the title of a new underwater diving attraction now being created in Oman’s Daymaniyat Islands Nature Reserve.

The sultanate's Environment Authority and Ministry of Defence have been collaborating on the project to place decommissioned military equipment close to existing coral reefs, hoping to help accelerate reef growth and proliferation of marine life in the area and, in the process, provide a boost for tourism.

The Short SC.7 Skyvan, nicknamed the “Flying Shoebox” when it was introduced in the late 1950/60s, was a small twin-turboprop transporter, and the German MAN Atlas light commercial vehicles first appeared at around the same time.

One of the MAN Atlas trucks heads down to the seabed

The Daymaniyat Islands Nature Reserve lies about 18km out in the Arabian Sea from Barka in the Muscat governorate and is centred around nine small islands.

Coral reefs featuring more than 100 species of hard and soft coral are said to cover some two-thirds of the reserve's dive-sites. Most often visited by day-boats, the area is already on the itinerary of scuba divers as well as being popular with artisanal fishers.

The hardware was sunk recently and the Underwater Military Museum is due to open to divers officially this July.

Oman’s Environment Authority says it expects the project to help ease human pressure on reefs within the nature reserve, and is looking forward to “witnessing coral reefs flourish within the next six months”.

A number of Middle Eastern countries have taken to deliberately sinking superannuated military hardware and/or aircraft as artificial reefs to help attract more diving tourists (see below).

