Tech divers ID WW1 cruiser Bayano at 106m

The 106m-deep wreck of the WW1 armed merchant cruiser HMS Bayano, sunk by the German submarine U-27 in the strait between Scotland and Northern Ireland, has been conclusively identified by a technical-diving team.

The divers from community-led initiative ProjectXplore have just published a detailed report on the result of their recent dives on Bayano, which went down with the loss of 198 men on 11 March, 1915.

Sonar scan showing HMS Bayano (Leo Fielding)

The silhouette in the sonar image reveals the vessel’s superstructure (Leo Fielding)

Following extensive research at the UK National Archives in London and Glasgow City Archives through September and into October, the team carried out an offshore sonar survey and dive operation on 12-13 October from the Aquaholics 5 dive-boat, skippered by Richard Lafferty out of Stranraer.

Starboard list

The wreck was found in the North Channel with its bow facing north-north-west and a 20° list to starboard. It rose more than 15m above the seabed in places, with its shallowest point at 84m. Initially assessed using sidescan sonar, the dimensions matched HMS Bayano‘s 126m length and 16m beam.

The ship lay only 1.7 nautical miles from the position indicated in contemporary press reports by surviving Royal Marine Private Arthur Craze, who reckoned it had been torpedoed about 18 miles south-west of Ailsa Craig. It was 2.4nm from the position indicated in U-27 Kapitänleutnant Bernd Wegener’s war log.

The North Channel (www.maps-for-free.com) One of the dive-team (Dan McMullen)

Diver Joe Collis-Burnett used a ruler to confirm the internal diameter of the 6in stern gun muzzle (Steffen Scholz)

HMS Bayano was the only British armed merchant cruiser sunk during WW1 to carry two 6in guns, “and the wreck shows both of them in the expected positions” – fore and aft – according to ProjectXplore’s diving co-organiser Leo Fielding.

Converted banana boat

Diving on closed-circuit rebreathers, the team photographed and measured the guns and many other features that turned out to be consistent with the refrigerated fruit-carrier that banana importer Elders & Fyffes had in mind for its fleet when the ship was built in 1913.

She had been commandeered by the Royal Navy in November 1914 for conversion into an armed merchant cruiser.

At the surface Underwater photographer Steffen Scholz

HMS Bayano “was arguably the first major British casualty of Germany’s policy of unrestricted submarine warfare, declared on 2 February, 1915, just over one month before her sinking,” said underwater photographer Steffen Scholz.

Porthole in the cargo hold area (Steffen Scholz)

Skylight structure near the aft cargo-hold, part of the original ventilation system (Steffen Scholz)

Exploring the wreck of HMS Bayano (Steffen Scholz)

The dive-team found the masts collapsed; insulated piping and compressor remnants consistent with early 20th-century refrigeration systems; and the five-bar safety railings on the promenade deck and elliptical transom profile also to be expected from the vessel’s specification.

“The identification is not based on one photograph but on a series of mutually reinforcing indicators like the gun size, location, the dimensions, the single-funnel merchant layout, the refrigeration plant, the railing pattern, the stern form and the historical positions,” noted Scholz.

U-27 in 1915, showing the deck gun and partially open conning-tower (Deutsches U-Boot-Museum, Cuxhaven-Altenbruch)

“Every detail such as the guns, railings and engineering speaks of a working warship and of the men who served aboard her. This was a moment of discovery and of remembrance,” said diver and co-organiser of the expedition Daniel McMullen.

“At that depth, conditions are demanding and time on the bottom is short, but the site is remarkably intact, which makes it an exceptional piece of underwater heritage,” added team-member Alexandra Pischyna.

The project logo

Earlier this year a ProjectXplore international team found HMS Nottingham, the last undiscovered Royal Navy cruiser of WW1, at a depth of 82m in the North Sea, again following a period of extensive research. The story is told on Divernet.

More information about ProjectXplore can be found here and the team also has a GoFundMe site. Its HMS Bayano report can be downloaded here.