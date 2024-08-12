The Biggest Online Resource for Scuba Divers
The Biggest Online Resource for Scuba Divers
Search
Close this search box.

UN endorses Malta’s WreckLife project 

1 User reading this post.
Follow Divernet on Google News
Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter
The WreckLife programme has been endorsed by the UN (Heritage Malta)
The WreckLife programme has been endorsed by the UN (Heritage Malta)

The WreckLife project, which aims to preserve shipwrecks around the Maltese islands and use technology to bring them to a wider public than scuba divers, has been endorsed by the United Nations Ocean Decade, the marine-conservation initiative leading up to 2030.

WreckLife is run by Heritage Malta’s Underwater Cultural Heritage Unit (UCHU), which says its aim is to deepen “the intricate relationship between historic wrecks in Maltese coastal waters and their surrounding marine environments”.

Maryland bomber (John Wood / Heritage Malta)
Maryland bomber in Maltese waters (John Wood / Heritage Malta)

WreckLife is intended to address the challenges of wreck degradation and its impact on marine organisms and ecosystems, says UCHU. The programme involves a team of cross-disciplinary experts, including many based at the University of Malta, developing new wreck-research methodologies and publishing open-access articles about their findings.

Using an “Explore, Record and Share” approach, the effects of climate change are examined so that future degradation of underwater cultural heritage sites can be predicted and prevented or circumvented.

Heritage Malta says it has developed a range of initiatives for sharing its underwater findings with the public. Its Virtual Museum invites people to explore historical sites found in Maltese coastal waters and rendered online, while the Dive Into History 360 programme uses hi-res virtual-reality experiences to reach audiences in schools and other educational centres, conferences and through both local and international events. 

Sponge growth on HMS Southwold (Heritage Malta)
Sponge growth on the destroyer HMS Southwold (Heritage Malta)

“The United Nations’ endorsement of the project underscores the importance of preserving underwater cultural heritage worldwide,” says Heritage Malta. “The shipwrecks in our seas are studied as ecological islands, merging archaeological methodologies with biological research that includes sediment-sampling, temperature-mapping and light measurements. 

“Scientific diving operations as well as other undersea technologies are utilised for monitoring and data collection, providing high-resolution data for unprecedented insights into the ecological dynamics around these underwater archaeological sites.”

Junkers Ju88 (John Wood / Heritage Malta)
Junkers Ju88 aircraft wreck (John Wood / Heritage Malta)

5 artificial reefs

Meanwhile, if you thought that Malta already seemed to have a generous allocation of diver-friendly wreck-sites compared to most parts of the Mediterranean, it seems that far more artificial reefs are still needed.

Experts have been working out which five sites would be most suitable for placing a set of such fish and diver attractions, according to Malta Today.

Ambjent Malta, the government body responsible for preserving and enhancing Malta’s natural resources both topside and under water, is devising a five-year action plan to introduce the reefs at five locations within Marine Protected Areas, as well as a 10-year plan to extend the deployment.

Its aim is both to enhance Malta’s marine biodiversity and to divert divers and snorkellers to new areas as a way of relieving pressure on existing sites.

Although there have been many deliberate scuttlings of vessels to form artificial reefs over the years, only one purpose-built reef structure is said to have been deployed in the Maltese islands to date – 20 years ago at St Julian’s, just north of the capital Valletta.

A significant increase in species diversity is said to have occurred on and around the site within four years.

Also on Divernet: DIVE INTO MALTA’S VIRTUAL MUSEUM, TOP WRECKS OF MALTA & GOZO, A TASTE OF GERMAN WW2 METAL OFF MALTA, MALTA SINKS ANOTHER PATROL BOAT

Latest Podcast Episode from Scuba Diver Mag
@allanwilliams6259 #askmark hey I was recently watching a film in Netflix about a dive and trapped diver (the dive) my question is can you actually remove your regulator under water to place it onto a new cylinder? #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver LINKS Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel. The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor.

@allanwilliams6259
#askmark
hey I was recently watching a film in Netflix about a
dive and trapped diver (the dive) my question is can you
actually remove your regulator under water to place
it onto a new cylinder?
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
LINKS

Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel.

The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5DM0UwMkNDRTIwQUNDMjE2

Can You Remove and Replace Your Regulator Underwater? #scuba #askmark

This week on the podcast, a pair of lost divers were rescued thanks to their dive lights, a POV video of a basking shark hit by a boat and there’s a dive site up for sale if you have some spare change https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/dive-lights-saved-couple-on-38hr-drift/ https://divernet.com/scuba-news/capernwray-put-up-for-sale-again/ https://divernet.com/scuba-news/marine-biology/basking-shark-boat-strike-captured-under-water/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/women-dive-together-on-padis-landmark-day/ Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel. The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor.

This week on the podcast, a pair of lost divers were rescued thanks to their dive lights, a POV video of a basking shark hit by a boat and there’s a dive site up for sale if you have some spare change

https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/dive-lights-saved-couple-on-38hr-drift/
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/capernwray-put-up-for-sale-again/
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/marine-biology/basking-shark-boat-strike-captured-under-water/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/women-dive-together-on-padis-landmark-day/


Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel.

The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5FRjZBRjlFMTZFQkZCNzE5

Diving Lake For Sale #scuba #news #podcast

Divers discover Bronze-Age Nordic Axe #scuba #news #podcast This week on the podcast, lots of underwater artefacts including a record breaking bronze age axe and lots of whale strandings recently, whales have had a rather rough week https://www.scubadivermag.com/norwegian-celt-axe-dive-site-sparks-speculation/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/divers-big-glass-haul-in-bulgaria/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/this-is-huge-worlds-rarest-whale-washes-ashore/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/mass-pilot-whale-stranding-in-orkney-islands/ Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel. The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor.

Divers discover Bronze-Age Nordic Axe #scuba #news #podcast

This week on the podcast, lots of underwater artefacts including a record breaking bronze age axe and lots of whale strandings recently, whales have had a rather rough week


https://www.scubadivermag.com/norwegian-celt-axe-dive-site-sparks-speculation/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/divers-big-glass-haul-in-bulgaria/

https://www.scubadivermag.com/this-is-huge-worlds-rarest-whale-washes-ashore/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/mass-pilot-whale-stranding-in-orkney-islands/


Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel.

The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS44MjZDNDYzQjgwQzkzQzkz

Divers discover Bronze-Age Nordic Axe #scuba #news #podcast

Load More... Subscribe

LET’S KEEP IN TOUCH!

Get a weekly roundup of all Divernet news and articles Scuba Mask
We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Recent Comments
I qqqqqq: Captive dolphin ‘thrown out with bathwater’
Steve Weinman: Titanic ‘blip’ mystery solved
Adi: Titanic ‘blip’ mystery solved
Adi: Titanic ‘blip’ mystery solved
Peter Manns: Dive-lights saved couple on 38hr drift
Recent News
UN endorses Malta’s WreckLife project  UN endorses Malta’s WreckLife project 
Diver enjoys rare shark encounter in BC Diver enjoys rare shark encounter in BC
400 years’ Coral Sea data challenges UN stance 400 years’ Coral Sea data challenges UN stance
Treasure ship: Colombia talks of nail, not gold Treasure ship: Colombia talks of nail, not gold
Paul Watson jailed as Japanese kill fin whale Paul Watson jailed as Japanese kill fin whale
Champagne wreck dubbed Ancient Monument for protection Champagne wreck dubbed Ancient Monument for protection

Connect With Us

Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube

Unattributed pictures on this site are the copyright of the photographer.
Contact DIVER Magazine for details.

Copyright 2024 Rork Media Limited. All rights reserved.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x