The Wakatobi Experience: Diving Pristine Reefs in Indonesia’s Banda Sea

Off the tip of southeastern Sulawesi, Indonesia, in the Banda Sea, Wakatobi Dive Resort offers an unforgettable blend of pristine, protected reefs with sustainable luxury, as Walt Stearns explains

Photographs by Walt Stearns

Imagine yourself immersed in warm, clear waters that reveal pristine, undamaged reefs teeming with an abundance of marine life. Next, picture uncrowded dive sites that are just a stone’s throw from a picturesque beachside resort offering luxurious accommodations, delicious meals, and welcoming hospitality. Of all the places that I might consider when envisioning this ideal destination, one name comes to mind -Wakatobi.

Wakatobi is one of the Indonesian ‘dream destinations’ mentioned alongside the likes of Alor, Bunaken, Komodo, Lembeh and Raja Ampat. But what exactly is Wakatobi?

When I first heard the name and its omnipresent tagline ‘an experience without equal’ years ago, I didn’t have a clear idea of exactly what Wakatobi is, or what it’s about.

What’s in a name

For starters, Wakatobi is an acronym derived from combining the first two letters of the four primary islands of the Tukang Besi Archipelago. This group of islands is located in the Banda Sea off the southeastern corner of Sulawesi, Indonesia.

Starting at the top of the island chain is Wangi-Wangi providing the Wa, followed by Kaledupa (Ka), then Tomia (To) with the island of Binongko (Bi) bringing up the end.

Nudibranch ambles along a sea squirt

Not only did this clever name stick for a newly established dive resort when it was established in 1996, it also led to the region renaming itself the Wakatobi Regency in 2003.

My first visit to Wakatobi came in 2013, and it was a highly anticipated trip. For a number of years prior, I had conversations with divers who had visited the resort – including many people who visited more than once.

The consensus was that it was one of the most-idyllic dive resort settings they have ever had the pleasure of visiting.

Having now visited Wakatobi five times in the past decade, I have my own thoughts as to what makes it unique. To summarize, it could easily be classified as a destination, a resort (and by the way, they also have a liveaboard) as well as ‘an experience’ all at the same time.

In terms of a destination, the Wakatobi Regency is home to the Wakatobi National Park. At more than 5,400 square miles in size, the park is the third largest marine protected area in Indonesia.

It was designated as a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve in 2012, and a ‘High Biodiversity Area in Coral Triangle Region’ by the Coral Triangle Initiative on Coral Reefs, Fisheries, and Food Security.

Did you know? Wakatobi’s Collaborative Reef Conservation Programme, created in 1997, is one of the world’s largest privately funded marine protected areas.

The catalyst to the park’s creation can be traced right back Wakatobi Dive Resort’s own Collaborative Reef Conservation Programme, which was founded in 1997 and now manages and maintains one of the world’s largest privately funded marine protected areas.

This giant Turbinaria coral formation with the given name the Rose is a feature on the dive site Roma

The experience is further enhanced by the fact that Wakatobi Dive Resort is far off the beaten track, so you can be assured you will not see a dive boat from another resort for 100 miles.

Welcome to Wakatobi – let the experience begin

Upon arrival at Bali’s Denpasar International Airport’s terminal, you’ll be met by a Wakatobi representative who will facilitate all details of arrival, luggage handling and transfer to a hotel for an overnight stay.

Aerial view of the Wakatobi resort





After resting and refreshing overnight, you’ll return to the airport to relax with a complimentary breakfast while Wakatobi’s concierge team readies the private guest flight to the resort’s own airstrip.

Wakatobi offers a broad range of accommodations

The only passengers you will see on the direct flight are guests of the resort or Wakatobi’s liveaboard yacht, Pelagian. Unlike commuter flights with tight baggage restrictions, every piece of luggage that arrives with you in Bali – dive gear, photo equipment, etc, – will be delivered to your room upon arrival to the resort.

The healthy reefs teem with life

On arrival at Tomia, guests undertake a short boat ride via one of Wakatobi’s capacious size dive boats (more about them later) on over to the resort.

Crinoid on a barrel sponge

Did you know? The only divers and snorkellers you will see on the reefs at Wakatobi will be your fellow guests.

While the underwater experience is always first of mind when choosing a dive vacation, comfort ashore and good meals are also important considerations for most of us.

Wakatobi offers a broad range of accommodations from two-bedroom villas with an ocean-view pool to Indonesia-style beachfront bungalows with Asian outdoor showers.

Wakatobi’s private flight services to and from the resort takes place on a ATR 72 twin-engine turboprop aircraft operated by one of the regional carriers

The most recent additions are the resort’s Turtle Beach Bungalows (four in all), which sit on a more-private stretch of beach and feature enlarged living spaces.

Taking the easy way out rather than unpacking what each offer, I recommend visiting the Wakatobi website’s Accommodation page or their blog for more details. That said, I will add that all choices are very nice.

As for the meals… while I am by no means a self-described foodie, I can attest that Wakatobi’s restaurant services are at the top of the chart.

The dining experience begins with a large, continuous blend of international and Indonesian cuisine prepared by trained, certified chefs in one of the most well-equipped restaurant-grade kitchens I have ever seen in such a remote location.

Furthermore, they’ll cater to any dietary requests or requirements. Believe me, they want you to be happy.

And the deserts, well… let me put it this way – your wetsuit won’t get any looser during the trip.

Did you know? The Wakatobi House Reef features a wall with a vertical plunge that drops 76m into the depths.

Eat, sleep and dive

As delicious as the mealtime spread might be, the ocean view from your table is a mighty big distraction. The feature that always catches my attention is the sharp boundary line between a broad expanse of shallows with a montage of seagrass beds and coral formations, and the deep blue where the edge of the reef drops off into the void.

At the majority of dive sites within Wakatobi’s private marine preserve, reef formations start within a metre or so of the surface and drop into the depths rapidly along steep slopes or walls.

The first example a guest will see of this is the resort’s highly acclaimed House Reef when viewed from the resort’s jetty. Here, the reef’s shelf takes its vertical plunge into the depths some 76m down.

Punctured with numerous overhangs and crevices, the wall is adorned with a thriving array of sponges, hard and soft corals providing shelter for a diverse population of invertebrates and fish.

Leaf scorpionfish

Enhancing the visual nature of the wall itself, water clarity averages in the 30-metre-plus range, allowing ample ambient light to filter down into the depths.

Back on top between the beach and the edge of the drop is a shallow expanse of grass beds, sand flats and patches of soft and hard corals. This area is a cornucopia of marine life that provides snorkellers an abundance of subjects to see without venturing far from shore.

Big boats, no crowding

In addition to serving as the gateway to the House Reef, where divers and snorkellers can enter the water by a ladder close to the end of the jetty, the jetty is also the departure point for Wakatobi’s dive boat fleet. And when I say fleet, I mean fleet.

Wakatobi has in operation nine dedicated dive/snorkel boats, each measuring between 19 – 20 metres in length. In addition to being exceptionally roomy, all boats feature full-length roofs for sun protection and an actual bathroom facility complete with a hot and cold freshwater shower.

Relax at the end of jetty



But just because these boats are huge, doesn’t mean they have to be packed with divers. The maximum number of divers and/or snorkellers is 16 for the larger boats and 12 for the slightly smaller boats.

A part of this fleet is reserved for private trips included in Villa packages, and for charter by guests who want to do their diving and snorkelling on their own, with family or a small group of friends. The most extravagant of these is the Wakatobi VII.

Rather than the full-length bench seating found on the resort’s other boats, the Wakatobi VII’s spacious covered deck includes a shaded dining area, forward sun lounges, a kitchen station, and a changing room with a full bathroom and shower.

A special feature is an upper deck, which can be used for sightseeing, sunning, or enjoying dinner under the stars.

Cuttlefish

A few steps from the water and jetty, the Longhouse serves as the central hub for all scuba diving and snorkelling endeavours to other activities like kitesurfing and stand-up paddle boarding.

The dive centre within the Longhouse is staffed by a diverse and experienced multi-lingual group of instructors and dive guides. The facility provides a full range of instruction, equipment rental and support services.

Nitrox-certified divers are supplied with 32%, and for the technical crowd there are higher nitrox blends, including pure oxygen, along with helium (on special request) for trimix. For rebreather support, the dive centre can supply Molecular brand Sofnolime CO2 absorbent as well as a range of cylinders for O2 and dil.

Adjacent to the dive centre is the photo centre with a large, dedicated rinse tank for photo equipment, a climatecontrolled room with ample workbench space and numerous recharging stations in both 220 volt and 110 volt.

Sea fan

Time in the water

Fantastic infrastructure and services aside, one of the big diving hallmarks at Wakatobi is how much time can be spent in the water. On the 53-plus dive sites accessible by the resort’s dive boats, it’s often possible to log dives of 70 minutes in duration. The key to this is the region’s underwater topography.

As I described earlier, reef formations start within a metre or so of the surface before dropping rapidly down a steep slope or wall into the depths.

This allows divers to dial in long multi-level profiles without going anywhere near decompression. Even during a three-minute safety stop at 3m, you are still on the reef.

Spomges and corals provide a riot of colour

These generous hour-plus bottom times are also made possible by the resort’s boat schedule, which allows ample time for guests to enjoy two dives before lunch.

If that is not enough, there’s also an afternoon single boat dive and time to hit the House Reef where the ‘pool’ is open between 6am and 10pm every day (fully monitored by staff ).

As an underwater photographer, I really appreciate that the only limitation to my time underwater is how long the tank lasts.

For the ultimate freedom, Wakatobi also allows solo diving for those both certified and equipped for this practice, and the dive centre has pony bottle rigs for rent.

For extended explorations of the House Reef, there is a taxi boat service to take divers to more distant areas of the site. After determining the direction of water flow, the dive team will drop you up current to allow for an easy and exciting drift back to the jetty.

When you add it all up — the idyllic setting, the ease of travel, the great meals and attentive service, the spacious dive boats, the pristine reefs, the marine bio-diversity and the amount of time that can be spent in the water, it’s certainly not a reach to say ‘Wakatobi delivers’.

Arch in the reef frames a diver

FAQ: Wakatobi Dive Resort & Diving in Southeast Sulawesi

Q: Where is Wakatobi located?

A: Wakatobi lies in the Banda Sea, off the southeastern tip of Sulawesi, Indonesia. It’s named after the four main islands of the Tukang Besi Archipelago—Wangi-Wangi, Kaledupa, Tomia, and Binongko.

Q: What makes diving at Wakatobi unique?

A: Wakatobi offers pristine, protected reefs with world-class biodiversity, excellent visibility, and long bottom times. The reefs start shallow and drop into dramatic walls, ideal for multi-level dive profiles.

Q: Is Wakatobi a marine protected area?

A: Yes. Wakatobi National Park spans over 5,400 square miles and is part of a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve. The resort also funds one of the world’s largest privately managed marine protected areas.

Q: What kind of accommodation is available at Wakatobi Dive Resort?

A: Guests can choose from beachfront bungalows, Turtle Beach Bungalows, and two-bedroom ocean-view villas with private pools, blending luxury with sustainability.

Q: How do you get to Wakatobi Dive Resort?

A: Guests fly via a private charter from Bali directly to the resort’s own airstrip on Tomia Island, followed by a short boat transfer. This ensures smooth travel with generous baggage allowance.

Q: What facilities does the resort offer for divers?

A: Wakatobi has nine spacious dive boats, Nitrox and technical diving support, a professional dive centre, and a dedicated photo centre with climate-controlled workspaces and charging stations.

Q: What marine life can divers expect to see?

A: Divers encounter reef sharks, turtles, eagle rays, schools of snapper, cuttlefish, nudibranchs, and vibrant coral gardens. Wakatobi is in the Coral Triangle, home to over 500 species of reef fish and spectacular biodiversity.

Q: Can snorkellers enjoy Wakatobi too?

A: Absolutely. The House Reef is considered one of the best in the world and offers abundant marine life just steps from shore, making it perfect for snorkellers as well as divers.

Q: What is the best time to dive in Wakatobi?

A: Diving is excellent year-round, with calm seas and warm water temperatures averaging 26–30°C. Visibility often exceeds 30 metres.

Q: Does Wakatobi support sustainable tourism?

A: Yes. The resort actively funds reef protection, supports local communities, and integrates eco-friendly practices into its operations, offering guests both luxury and sustainability.

This article was originally published in Scuba Diver UK #81

