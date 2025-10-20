The Australian Pineapplefish: Nature’s Armoured Lantern of the Reef

Nigel Marsh takes a close look at the Australian pineapplefish.

Text and image by Nigel Marsh www.nigelmarshphotography.com

A Fish That Truly Earns Its Name

Some fish names are a little strange and don’t seem to relate to the physical appearance of the fish at all. However, there is one fish family that are perfectly named, as pineapplefish look remarkably like a pineapple! In Australia, four species of pineapplefish can be found, but only one is seen by divers -the bizarre and unique Australian pineapplefish.

The Australian pineapplefish (Cleidopus gloriamaris) grows to 22cm long and is a bright yellow colour with a black crosshatch pattern that looks very similar to the pattern and texture of a pineapple. This strange fish lacks scales and instead has a hard exoskeleton with sharp spines. This hard body case keeps them safe from predators, as they are a slow swimming fish with small fins.

Habitat and Range

The Australian pineapplefish is found off-both the east and west coast of Australia in subtropical and warm temperate seas. They are found in depths between 3m and 150m, and by day they hide in caves and under ledges. These unusual fish are often found in small groups, anywhere from two to a dozen, and appear to have favourite hiding spots. Australian pineapplefish can occupy the same ledge for months or even years, with one group recorded at Fly Point in Port Stephens for seven years.

Close-up of Australian pineapplefish showing its yellow body and black crosshatch pattern

Nocturnal feeders, they leave their hiding spots after dark and explore the sand and reef for small crustaceans. However, they do this in a very strange way as they have small headlights that attract their prey. Under each eye of the Australian pineapplefish is a light organ containing a colony of symbiotic luminescent bacteria. This light organ is covered by a lid, and when opened glows green. Seeing these two green lights at night is a very unusual experience, but you need to turn off your torch to appreciate these light organs. Little is known about the biology and behaviour of these strange fish. They are closely related to squirrelfish, soldierfish and flashlight fish, with this last fish family also having a light organ under the eye.

Where to See the Pineapplefish

Australian pineapplefish are not hard to find if you dive in the right areas. They are found on rocky reefs, bays, estuaries and river mouths. In Western Australia they are seen off Perth at a few popular shore diving sites, but encounters cannot be guaranteed. They are far more common off the east coast, especially between Brisbane and Sydney. The best spots to encounter one between these cities is The Seaway on the Gold Coast, Fly Point at Port Stephens and at Kurnell and Bare Island off Sydney.

Australian pineapplefish are always a joy to find and another unique Aussie marine animal.

About the Author – Nigel Marsh

Nigel Marsh is an Australian underwater photographer, photojournalist and a budding marine naturalist. He has a great love of all marine life, no matter how big or how small. He is the author of several dive guides and natural history books, teaches underwater photography and leads special photography group tours. Visit his website for more information: www.nigelmarshphotography.com

