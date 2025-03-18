Nighttime is “The Right Time” at Wakatobi

There is a reason why so many divers at Wakatobi find nighttime there so incredible.

Wide-eye and on the lookout for danger, a diminutive bobtail squid emerges from its daytime hiding place to begin a nocturnal hunt for a meal.

Wakatobi is known for spectacular over-the-water sunsets, but that spectacle isn't the end of the diving day. After dark, familiar sites take on a whole new look when a different cast of characters emerges from hiding. Divers can catch a boat to favorite sites or delve into the shadows right from the beach. Nighttime can be the right time for a night dive at Wakatobi.

Something under a different light

One of the best places in the world to observe marine florescence is on the reefs of Wakatobi. Not only did the resort pioneer the practice that his now known as Fluo-Diving, it also the ideal environment to see and experience this phenomenon first hand. Wakatobi’s reefs are among the healthiest and most diverse on the planet, and are rich in the creatures that reveal their hidden nature through fluorescence.

Tasseled scorpionfish under Fluo lighting. Taking a Fluo light on a night dive at Wakatobi can make a very entertaining evening. Illuminating marine creatures like this triple-fin goby on a blade of scroll coral with a Fluo light will often cause that animal to fluoresce like something in a black light poster.like something in a black light poster.

