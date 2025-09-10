5 Best Marine Encounters On The Great Barrier Reef

The Great Barrier Reef has some incredible marine encounters – some that can be experienced nowhere else on the planet. Be sure to plan your trip well so you can include some of these amazing experiences on your trip Down Under.



1. Dwarf minke whales. When? June and July. Where? Ribbon Reefs

This must be one of the most-special marine encounters in the world – and it only happens on the GBR’s northern Ribbon Reefs. These playful and inquisitive cetaceans, around 26 feet long, will approach you sometimes within inches as you float motionless on the surface attached to a mermaid line.

They are also known to approach divers on safety stop on the mooring line – a good reason to be extra careful and extend your safety stop beyond three minutes!

2. Manta rays. When? Year-round but best in July, and August. Where? Lady Elliot Island

The (justified) self-proclaimed ‘Home of the Manta Ray’. Over 2,000 individuals have been identified in the waters surrounding Lady Elliot Island. They are most active in mating season, between May and August, where divers and snorkelers have sometimes reported seeing manta trains of over 20 mantas.

If you’re lucky, you may get to see a truly unique individual: Inspector Clouseau, the only known pink manta ray in the world.

3. Giant potato cod. When? Year-round. Where? Northern Ribbon Reefs

Located on the northern stretch of the Ribbon Reefs, Cod Hole is possibly the Great Barrier Reef’s best-known dive site.

It’s home to a group of very friendly humansize potato cod, reaching up to 250lb, that have become accustomed to divers over the past 30 years. The giant fish approach quite closely and are sometimes hand fed by a couple of licensed liveaboard operators.

4. Shark spectacular. When? Year-round. Where? North Horn, Osprey Reef

Osprey’s famous shark spectacular happens at the tip of North Horn reef, with divers seated around natural coral amphitheater while the sharks are lured in for a thrill (and photo opportunity) with a bucket of chum.

Once the sharks have had their feed, you can then drift along the Western Wall, which is festooned with vibrant soft corals and forests of gorgonian fans while clouds of purple anthias add to the whole rainbow of colors.

5. Literally 1,000s of turtles. When? November. Where? Raine Island

400 miles north of Cairns lies Raine Island, the world’s largest green turtle rookery. This rarely visited island is surrounded by pristine reefs teeming with life – and in nesting season, literally thousands of turtles.

Between 40,000 to 100,000 green turtles visit Raine Island each year to lay their eggs in the warm sands. The island is not accessible to the public, but the reefs surrounding it make for excellent diving. Mike Ball Dive Expeditions run special expeditions to witness this spectacle – be sure to book well in advance as they book up quickly!

