Jellyfish Stings: Prevention, First Aid & Treatment for Divers

The name ‘jellyfish’ refers to numerous marine animals belonging to the phylum Cnidaria. While some species, such as box jellyfish, can cause life-threatening health complications, most jellyfish encountered by divers are significantly less dangerous.

Jellyfish stings typically range from being painless to causing burning sensations with mild or moderate blistering. Remember to keep an eye on your surroundings, especially when ascending, and wear a dive skin or wetsuit to protect your skin.

In locations with significant jellyfish populations, it is possible to be stung by almost invisible tentacles (or pieces of tentacle) carried on the current.

Jellyfish stings can be incredibly painful, but the severity of the injury is determined by species, size, geographic location, time of year, and other natural factors.

The fried egg jelly, for example, has a mild sting while the sting of the lion’s mane jellyfish can cause a severe reaction.

If you experience a painful jellyfish sting, remain calm, get out of the water and start performing first aid. First soak the wound with vinegar.

Apply it for up to 30 minutes or until the pain beings to diminish. If vinegar is not available, rinse the skin with sea water, but do not rinse with fresh water.

While use of seawater can help reduce pain, rinsing with fresh water may actually make the pain worse. And take note that while sea water helps reduce pain, it may not remove the tentacles.

After rinsing, check the affected area to see if there are any remaining tentacles. Using tweezers, pluck them away. Avoid scraping off the tentacles, as scraping on the skin could cause the release of more venom and could even spread stinging cells around the skin.

Once tentacles are removed, decontaminate and/or rinse the area once again. It is common for the affected skin area to become red or bumpy, and whiplike marks on the skin may also appear.

To reduce pain and help the healing process, consider soaking the area in hot — but not uncomfortably hot — water (115°F) for about 45 minutes.

If it’s the eye that’s been stung, either immerse it in a container of salt water or pour a gentle steam of salt water from a clean jug over the eye.

Once the eye has been flushed, an emergency ocular exam may be necessary. A sting directly to the eye could cause severe pain, tearing, redness, swelling of the eyelids or potential injury to the cornea.

In the event the injured person has trouble breathing or swallowing, becomes dizzy or nauseated, or experiences muscle spasms or intense pain, call emergency medical services immediately.

Wash the affected area and keep it clean and dry to promote healing. In severe cases, a doctor might prescribe an antihistamine or a steroid. The only practical prevention is avoidance; local dive centers may know when jellyfish are most likely to be present.

Jellyfish are best observed from afar, but that’s not always possible given their long tentacles. While in the water or walking on the beach, stay aware of your surroundings to prevent unwanted stings.

For an extensive range of diving health and safety information and downloadable resources, research studies, incident summaries, and free e-Learning courses, take the time to explore the DAN website. DAN.org

