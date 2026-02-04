Could dolphin superpod image be People’s Choice?

This spectacular photograph of a superpod of spinner dolphins herding lanternfish towards the surface of the Pacific Ocean was captured by French freediver Cecile Gabillon.

Her Swirling Superpod is one of two underwater shots nominated for the Wildlife Photographer of the Year People’s Choice Award 2026, announced today (4 February).

Gabillon had been diving off Costa Rica and ended up swimming so hard to keep up with the dolphins that she found it almost impossible to take pictures, while her fisheye lens was proving too narrow to take in the full scene.

Being surrounded by the dolphins was, she says, one of the most amazing encounters of her life – so much so that she had been in danger of forgetting to surface for air. “Sadly, pollution and overfishing are making these massive groups rarer,” she notes.

Each year London’s Natural History Museum, organiser of the Wildlife Photographer of the Year (WPY) competition, also runs a global online voting campaign for its People’s Choice Award, based on images that were highly rated yet missed out on making the winning 100 in the current WPY61 exhibition.

The shortlist is chosen from more than 60,000 entries from 113 countries and territories and nominated by the international judging panel of photography, wildlife, conservation and science experts.

Like the 100 winners, which were announced in October, they are selected on the basis of creativity, originality and technical excellence.

Underwater shortfall

Disappointingly the 24 images put forward for the 2026 People’s Choice include only two taken under water, comprising the dolphins and a shot of a crab riding along on a jellyfish, although there is also a fetching water-related photograph of an otter eating a fish at the surface.

Along For The Ride (© Chris Gug, Wildlife Photographer of the Year)

Along For The Ride by US underwater photographer Chris Gug depicts a juvenile swimming crab hitching a ride on a jellyfish against the darkness of the night-time sea.

Gug had been scuba diving at night in Lembeh Strait in North Sulawesi, Indonesia, and the relationship between the crab and the jellyfish is not clear, as he points out.

The crab could be catching a ride to save energy, using the stinging tentacles as protection from predators or using the jellyfish as a platform to spy out small fish to eat. “Does the crab eat the jellyfish?” asks Gug. “Does it steal particles of food? Do the crab’s sharp feet damage the jellyfish’s delicate bell?”

Meanwhile Uniqueness by German photographer Daniela Anger shows a leucistic otter in Mato Grosso do Sul in Brazil.

Uniqueness (© Daniela Anger, Wildlife Photographer of the Year)

On holiday in the southern Pantanal, Anger had been keen to see the neotropical otters of the Aquidauana river and, after many boat-trips, spotted this one feeding on a catfish.

Leucism is a lack of melanin that results in pale or white fur, which can leave animals uncamouflaged and vulnerable – though the otter was reported to have seemed “very comfortable” to be observed.

Joining the jury

“No matter where you are in the world, it’s time to join the jury and vote in the Nuveen People’s Choice Award to select the photograph set for display in our flagship exhibition here at the Natural History Museum,” says NHM director Dr Douglas Gurr.

“Whether showcasing fascinating behaviour or platforming a powerful story, this year’s selection of images is truly exceptional, and we can’t wait to see which one will be chosen as the public’s favourite!” Voting closes on 18 March, with the winner and four runners-up announced on 25 March. The full line-up of photographs for online voting can be found here.

Votes can also be cast via digital screens by visitors to the Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition at the Natural History Museum. The winning image will later be displayed in the exhibition and, with the runners-up, showcased on the voting screens until the show closes on 12 July.

The exhibition is open daily from 10am-5.50pm and adult tickets cost from £18.