Seac Tablet Dive Computer Review: Air-Integrated LCD Dive Computer with Nitrox Support

SRP: £385

Text and Photographs: Mark Evans

Seac Tablet Dive Computer Review – Air-Integrated LCD Dive Computer

Introduction – A Reliable LCD Dive Computer with Modern Features

While the dive computer market is dominated by full-colour screens, there remains a strong case for traditional LCD displays. The Seac Tablet dive computer shows exactly why — it combines clarity, functionality, and value in one robust package.

Designed for divers who value legibility and intuitive operation, the Tablet’s easy-to-read LCD display features adjustable contrast and backlighting. The flexible graphic layout and simple icon interface make it effortless to monitor dive data, even in low visibility or night dives.

Close-up of the Seac Tablet dive computer display showing clear LCD

Design and Usability

Despite its modest screen size, the Seac Tablet’s digits are large, crisp, and well laid out. This makes it ideal for divers in darker or murkier conditions, where readability is critical. The two front-mounted push buttons provide straightforward access to all menus, and operation remains simple even with 5mm neoprene gloves.

The Seac Tablet dive computer strikes a strong balance between ease of use and professional capability, positioning itself as one of the best budget air-integrated dive computers available in its class.

Seac Tablet dive computer strap featuring embossed Seac branding.

Dive Modes and Algorithm

The Seac Tablet is feature-rich, offering three operational modes: Scuba, Gauge, and Freedive. It uses the proven Bühlmann ZHL-16C algorithm, trusted by divers worldwide for its reliability and accuracy.

Scuba Mode manages dives with up to three Nitrox mixes (O₂ concentrations up to 99%) and six levels of custom conservatism.

manages dives with up to (O₂ concentrations up to 99%) and six levels of custom conservatism. Gauge Mode offers a dedicated depth gauge and stopwatch for independent profile management.

offers a dedicated depth gauge and stopwatch for independent profile management. Freedive Mode tracks current depth, maximum depth, and surface intervals — and includes an “Off” mode for static apnea training.

Seac Tablet dive computer display showing active gas mix settings and dive data.

Air Integration and Connectivity

One of the standout features is the Seac Tablet’s air integration capability. It can be paired with up to three wireless transmitters (SRP £255 each), giving divers real-time monitoring of tank pressure and remaining gas time. This feature optimises bottom time and decompression planning based on residual gas — an impressive inclusion at this price point.

Dive data is automatically logged, with the built-in logbook capable of storing 65 hours of diving in Scuba or Gauge mode and 24 hours in Freedive mode. Data can be transferred easily via Bluetooth or USB cable (sold separately) to the Seac smartphone app or PC software.

Comfort and Battery Life

The Seac Tablet comes with a fitted double silicone strap available in two colourways and includes a bungee mounting option for technical divers. The strap is long enough to fit around a drysuit arm, with an extension strap available for larger setups.

Power comes from a long-life user-replaceable battery, rated for approximately 600 dives over two years, which can be changed easily by removing a few small screws.

Seac Tablet dive computer battery compartment showing CR2450 marking and depth rating proofing

Product Specifications – Seac Tablet Dive Computer

Feature Details Display LCD with adjustable contrast and backlight Modes Scuba, Gauge, Freedive, Static Apnea (Off mode) Algorithm Bühlmann ZHL-16C decompression model Gas Support Up to 3 Nitrox mixes (up to 99% O₂) Air Integration Compatible with up to 3 wireless transmitters (sold separately) Custom Settings Six levels of conservatism Logbook Capacity 65 hours in Scuba/Gauge, 24 hours in Freedive Connectivity Bluetooth and USB (via Seac Dive Manager software) Battery Long-life, user-replaceable; approx. 600 dives / 2 years Depth Rating 100 metres Mounting Options Double silicone strap, bungee cord, extension strap available Colours Two colourways Price (SRP) £385

Frequently Asked Questions – Seac Tablet Dive Computer

Is the Seac Tablet dive computer suitable for beginners? Yes. The Seac Tablet’s intuitive interface, clear display, and simple two-button control make it accessible to beginner and intermediate divers alike. Does the Seac Tablet support air integration? Yes. It supports up to three wireless transmitters for full gas integration, providing real-time pressure and remaining gas calculations. Can the Seac Tablet be used for freediving? Yes. Freedivers can monitor current depth, maximum depth, and surface intervals, with the option to switch to a stopwatch-based static apnea mode. How deep can you dive with the Seac Tablet? The Seac Tablet is depth-rated to 100 metres, making it suitable for both recreational and entry-level technical diving. Does the Seac Tablet have Bluetooth? Yes. Dive data can be transferred via Bluetooth or a USB cable (sold separately) to your smartphone or PC. How long does the battery last? The Seac Tablet uses a long-life battery that supports approximately 600 dives over two years, and it can be replaced by the user.

Conclusion – Seac Tablet Dive Computer Review

The Seac Tablet successfully bridges the gap between affordability and advanced functionality. It offers features typically reserved for higher-end models, including air integration, multiple Nitrox gas support, Bluetooth connectivity, and an intuitive user interface.

Durable, easy to read, and customisable, it stands out as one of the best LCD dive computers available for divers seeking reliability without unnecessary complexity. Whether you’re upgrading from a basic entry-level model or looking for an affordable air-integrated solution, the Seac Tablet dive computer delivers performance, clarity, and value in equal measure.