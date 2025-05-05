Rare sealed amphora set to reveal secrets

Underwater excavations near the diving destination of Kaş on south-west Türkiye’s Mediterranean coast have brought to light a 1,100-year-old shipwreck – and a sealed amphora that has yet to reveal exactly what it contains.

Amphoras surviving for more than a millennium with their contents intact are extremely rare, and this one is said to represent a first for Türkiye. The vessel has now been recovered and opened, but the results of analysing its clay-like contents are still awaited.

A 20-strong archaeological dive team from Akdeniz University led by associate professor Dr Hakan Öniz has been excavating the wreck on behalf of Antalya Museum, as part of a Ministry of Culture & Tourism initiative called “Legacy for the Future Project”.

The merchant ship appears to have sailed from Gaza in Palestine before running into a storm off Kaş. From the amphora design it is thought to have been carrying a cargo consisting mainly of olive oil. In March it was announced that olive seeds had been found inside one amphora at the wreck-site.

The wreck lies near Besmi island at depths of around 45-50m, and the team has made use of an ROV as well as scuba to maximise bottom time.

Amphora on the seabed (Ministry of Culture & Tourism)

Complicated process

The amphora was taken to the university’s Underwater Archaeology Laboratory, where it took an hour to open and sample the contents. However, the analysis is said to be a complicated process because of the length of time the jar has spent under water.

According to Prof Öniz it could have been used to transport olive oil, olives, wine, the fish sauce garum or something else entirely. “The opening was thrilling, but waiting for the result is even more exciting,” he said.

Olive oil was Gaza’s primary export at the time, and Palestinians were not thought to have been wine-drinkers in the 9th and 10th centuries, but the ship had in any case probably stopped at several ports between there and Kaş. If wine was carried, it most likely originated in Turkiye.

Artefacts recovered from the Kaş wreck are likely to be displayed at a projected Mediterranean Underwater Archaeology Museum in Kemer.

