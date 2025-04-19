Magazine Subscriptions
Bali dive-centre wins Green Fins award

Ceningan Divers boat (Reef-World)
Ceningan Divers boat (Reef-World)

Ceningan Divers, a PADI Eco Centre and 5* IDC based in Nusa Ceningan, Bali in Indonesia, has won the 2025 annual Green Fins Award for Outstanding Commitment to Sustainable Marine Tourism.

The Green Fins initiative, spearheaded by UK charity the Reef-World Foundation for the UN Environment Programme, aims to protect coral reefs by encouraging the international diving and snorkelling tourism industry to adopt eco-friendly guidelines that promote sustainability.

It can claim to provide the only internationally recognised environmental standards for the industry, with a robust assessment system to measure compliance.

Green Fins Award – a dive-guide delivers a pre-dive briefing in Bali (Reef-World)
A dive-guide delivers a pre-dive briefing (Reef-World)

Ceningan Divers, a long-time Green Fins member, had shown outstanding leadership in sustainability, environmental responsibility and community engagement, says Reef-World. 

The operator has been offering diving in the Nusa Penida Marine Protected Area in the north-west of Bali since it started up in 2015. 

The award was determined through a “friendly competition” among the five top-rated Green Fins members, all holders of “Best Environmental Performer” status under the programme’s assessment system. 

On-board dive briefing (Reef-World)
On-board dive briefing (Reef-World)

Votes from guests, supporters and the wider diving community were combined with a Green Fins scoring system in the three categories Sustainable Business, Reach and People.

“It’s been inspiring to witness the tangible impact of Ceningan Divers’ work,” said Reef-World programmes manager Dev Albao. ”Sustainability isn’t a marketing campaign for them; it’s woven into their operations, influencing the local community as well as the global diving tourism sector. That's something I’ve seen first-hand, and it’s truly remarkable.”

Young visitors involved in a beach clean-up near mangroves (Reef-World)
Young visitors involved in a beach clean-up near mangroves (Reef-World)

Measures adopted by Ceningan Divers have included a comprehensive no single-use plastics policy; active community outreach and environmental education; regular beach and underwater clean-ups; organisation of marine-conservation events for staff and guests; and staff training and guest education, including promotion of the Green Fins Diver e-Course.

“This recognition means a lot to the whole team — it deepens our commitment to inspiring meaningful change, sharing knowledge with our community, protecting our ocean, and continuing the search for sustainable solutions that can shape a better future for our marine ecosystems,” said the dive-centre’s co-owner Matt Hutchinson. 

Diving in Nusa Penida (Reef-World)
Diving in the Nusa Penida MPA (Reef-World)

“Being part of the Green Fins and the Reef-World Foundation family has helped us grow not just as a business but also as ocean advocates. Their support continues to guide and motivate us every step of the way.”

Green Fins has 310 active members scattered around the world, including 29 in Indonesia, so its membership list can be a useful starting point for divers and snorkellers looking to book a trip with a sustainable operator. In Indonesia, Green Fins is run by Reef-World’s implementation partner Coral Triangle Centre.

Also on Divernet: GREEN FINS COMPLETES FIRST INDONESIA TRAIN THE TRAINER, CARIBBEAN DIVE-RESORT CHAIN GOES GREEN FINS, GREEN FINS ADDS TRAVEL INCENTIVES FOR DIVERS

