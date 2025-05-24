Magazine Subscriptions
Remove Ads for £3/month
Sign in

Green Fins centres halve threat to Aqaba reefs

Follow us on Google News
Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter
Getting ready for a Green Fins Jordan clean-up event (Reef-World)
Getting ready for a Green Fins Jordan clean-up event (Reef-World)

The Green Fins Jordan programme for dive-centres is claimed by its co-ordinator the Reef-World Foundation to have achieved a 51% reduction in the level of threat their activities had previously posed to Aqaba’s coral reefs within its first two years of implementation.

Led by the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA), the success of Green Fins Jordan shows how government commitment can combine with industry action to transform a dive destination rapidly, according to Reef-World. 

Eleven dive-operators have achieved Green Fins certification in Aqaba to demonstrate to potential customers their commitment to environmental best practices.

Key metrics tracked during these operators’ annual Green Fins assessments were said to include the elimination of anchoring damage and display and sale of marine life; a 69% reduction in diver contact with coral reefs; a 46% improvement in waste-management practices; a 28% reduction in chemical discharge into marine environments and a 27% increase in positive role-model behaviour among dive-guides.

Green Fins Jordan assessors (Reef-World)
Green Fins Jordan assessors (Reef-World)

“We’re proud to see the progress made by Green Fins members, and this reinforces the importance of this initiative for our sustainability agenda,” commented ASEZA chief commissioner Nayef AL Fayez. “By choosing Green Fins operators, divers are directly contributing to the protection of our marine treasures for future generations while enjoying world-class underwater experiences.”

The Aqaba Marine Reserve (AMR), designated in 2020 and covering 30% of Jordan’s coastline, was recently recognised in the IUCN Green List of Protected Areas.

“Divers are increasingly making sustainable choices,” noted Reef-World operations director  JJ Jarvey. “Aqaba now offers the compelling proposition of experiencing some of the world’s most resilient coral reefs while knowing their visit contributes to reef protection rather than degradation.”

Jordan’s Green Fins-approved operators are Aqaba Sharks Bay Divers, Arab Divers, Bait al-Aqaba Dive Resort, Coral Garden Diving Centre, Deep Blue Dive Centre, Hammerhead Diving Centre, Red Coral Dive Centre, Red Sea Dive Centre, Rio Dive Center Aqaba, Royal Diving Club and Sea Wonders Diving Centre.

Divers at a clean-up event (Reef-World)
Divers at a clean-up event (Reef-World)

ASEZA and the Reef-World Foundation are now working to expand the Green Fins programme to include remaining Aqaba-based dive-centres, and plan to conduct awareness sessions for both the local community and visitors, to include citizen science-driven coral reef monitoring and clean-up dives.

“Divers are now looking for more than just an experience; they want to know that their activities are contributing to the preservation of our marine ecosystems,” says Green Fins local management team-leader Dom Wyszogrodzki.

“By expanding the Green Fins programme, we’re empowering more businesses and individuals to play an active role in protecting Aqaba’s reefs for generations to come.”

Also on Divernet: BALI DIVE-CENTRE WINS GREEN FINS AWARD, GREEN FINS NATIONAL WORKSHOP CHARTS ROADMAP FOR SUSTAINABLE MARINE TOURISM INITIATIVES, CARIBBEAN DIVE-RESORT CHAIN GOES GREEN FINS, GREEN FINS COMPLETES FIRST INDONESIA TRAIN THE TRAINER

Latest Podcast Episode from Scuba Diver Mag
Updated Gear Affiliate: https://divernet.com/go/youtube-affiliate-link @jaketarren #askmark Heyo! Been learning about sidemount and I'm having a hard time finding a clear example of how to rig the tanks. I know it'll be covered in the training, but I need to know what to get before I take the class, there isn't a good sidemount shop near me. Can you show how sidemount tanks and deco/stage tanks are rigged please? Please visit our website for more Scuba news, underwater photography, hints & advice, and travel reports: https://divernet.com/ ✅ Important Affiliate Links to Follow 🔗 Get 15% Off International eSIM Offer! Use Code: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Shop Scuba Gears Here: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear 🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Stay Connected With Us. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag Website: https://divernet.com/ Website: https://godivingshow.com/ Website: https://rorkmedia.com/ 📩 For business inquiries: info@scubadivermag.com ============================= 🎬Suggested videos for you: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48 ================================= ✅ About Scuba Diver Magazine. Welcome to Scuba Diver Magazine! We’re passionate about everything related to the underwater world. As a free distribution magazine in Europe, ANZ, and North America, we bring you the latest in scuba diving, from epic dive travel destinations and honest gear reviews to expert advice, news, and inspiring underwater stories. Whether you’re a seasoned diver or just starting your underwater journey, our content is designed to keep you informed, inspired, and ready for your next dive. Get in, explore, and stay connected to the world of scuba diving with us! Join us and never miss an adventure! For Business inquiries, please use the contact information below: 📩 Email: info@scubadivermag.com 🔔 Love scuba diving? Subscribe now for dive travel tips, gear reviews, scuba advice, epic dives, diving news, and underwater stories! https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

@jaketarren
#askmark Heyo! Been learning about sidemount and I'm having a hard time finding a clear example of how to rig the tanks. I know it'll be covered in the training, but I need to know what to get before I take the class, there isn't a good sidemount shop near me.

Can you show how sidemount tanks and deco/stage tanks are rigged please?

Please visit our website for more Scuba news, underwater photography, hints & advice, and travel reports: https://divernet.com/

✅ Important Affiliate Links to Follow

🔗 Get 15% Off International eSIM Offer! Use Code: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

🔗 Shop Scuba Gears Here:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬.
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

🔗 Stay Connected With Us.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/
Threads: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine
Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag

Website: https://divernet.com/
Website: https://godivingshow.com/
Website: https://rorkmedia.com/

📩 For business inquiries: info@scubadivermag.com

=============================

🎬Suggested videos for you:

▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48

=================================

✅ About Scuba Diver Magazine.

Welcome to Scuba Diver Magazine! We’re passionate about everything related to the underwater world. As a free distribution magazine in Europe, ANZ, and North America, we bring you the latest in scuba diving, from epic dive travel destinations and honest gear reviews to expert advice, news, and inspiring underwater stories.

Whether you’re a seasoned diver or just starting your underwater journey, our content is designed to keep you informed, inspired, and ready for your next dive. Get in, explore, and stay connected to the world of scuba diving with us! Join us and never miss an adventure!

For Business inquiries, please use the contact information below:

📩 Email: info@scubadivermag.com

🔔 Love scuba diving? Subscribe now for dive travel tips, gear reviews, scuba advice, epic dives, diving news, and underwater stories!
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4wMUIwQkI1NEQ1RTFBNTND

How Do You Rig a Sidemount Cylinder?

Updated Gear Affiliate: https://divernet.com/go/youtube-affiliate-link @martink72 #askmark How do I attach a flashing light to my twin or single cylinder so that my buddy can see/find me even in poor visibility or at night? The typical lanyard on these things always let the light fall downwards and obscure it. Please visit our website for more Scuba news, underwater photography, hints & advice, and travel reports: https://divernet.com/ ✅ Important Affiliate Links to Follow 🔗 Get 15% Off International eSIM Offer! Use Code: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Shop Scuba Gears Here: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear 🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Stay Connected With Us. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag Website: https://divernet.com/ Website: https://godivingshow.com/ Website: https://rorkmedia.com/ 📩 For business inquiries: info@scubadivermag.com ============================= 🎬Suggested videos for you: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48 ================================= ✅ About Scuba Diver Magazine. Welcome to Scuba Diver Magazine! We’re passionate about everything related to the underwater world. As a free distribution magazine in Europe, ANZ, and North America, we bring you the latest in scuba diving, from epic dive travel destinations and honest gear reviews to expert advice, news, and inspiring underwater stories. Whether you’re a seasoned diver or just starting your underwater journey, our content is designed to keep you informed, inspired, and ready for your next dive. Get in, explore, and stay connected to the world of scuba diving with us! Join us and never miss an adventure! For Business inquiries, please use the contact information below: 📩 Email: info@scubadivermag.com 🔔 Love scuba diving? Subscribe now for dive travel tips, gear reviews, scuba advice, epic dives, diving news, and underwater stories! https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

@martink72
#askmark How do I attach a flashing light to my twin or single cylinder so that my buddy can see/find me even in poor visibility or at night? The typical lanyard on these things always let the light fall downwards and obscure it.
Please visit our website for more Scuba news, underwater photography, hints & advice, and travel reports: https://divernet.com/

✅ Important Affiliate Links to Follow

🔗 Get 15% Off International eSIM Offer! Use Code: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

🔗 Shop Scuba Gears Here:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬.
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

🔗 Stay Connected With Us.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/
Threads: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine
Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag

Website: https://divernet.com/
Website: https://godivingshow.com/
Website: https://rorkmedia.com/

📩 For business inquiries: info@scubadivermag.com

=============================

🎬Suggested videos for you:

▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48

=================================

✅ About Scuba Diver Magazine.

Welcome to Scuba Diver Magazine! We’re passionate about everything related to the underwater world. As a free distribution magazine in Europe, ANZ, and North America, we bring you the latest in scuba diving, from epic dive travel destinations and honest gear reviews to expert advice, news, and inspiring underwater stories.

Whether you’re a seasoned diver or just starting your underwater journey, our content is designed to keep you informed, inspired, and ready for your next dive. Get in, explore, and stay connected to the world of scuba diving with us! Join us and never miss an adventure!

For Business inquiries, please use the contact information below:

📩 Email: info@scubadivermag.com

🔔 Love scuba diving? Subscribe now for dive travel tips, gear reviews, scuba advice, epic dives, diving news, and underwater stories!
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS42MzYyQ0E2MUE4ODAzQkU5

How Can I Attach a Flashing Light Strobe To Myself So My Buddy Can See Me? #askmark #scubadiving

Updated Gear Affiliate: https://divernet.com/go/youtube-affiliate-link Visit the Wakatobi Resort Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/agv0 #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver 15% Off International eSIM Offer Use Code: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join GEAR PURCHASES: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel. The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training or recommendations for every manufacturer. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor or specific requirements from equipment manufacturers.

Visit the Wakatobi Resort Website:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/agv0

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

15% Off International eSIM Offer Use Code: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

GEAR PURCHASES: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel.

The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training or recommendations for every manufacturer. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor or specific requirements from equipment manufacturers.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RkJGOTAwRDhCOEQ1RjIy

Is This The Best Dive Center Ever? W\@wakatobidiveresort

Subscribe

LET’S KEEP IN TOUCH!

Get a weekly roundup of all Divernet news and articles Scuba Mask
We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Recent Comments
ron: Diver discoveries: Meg tooth in Florida, bombs in UK
Steve: Paul Toomer leaves Dive RAID International
Bryan: How to Get to Raja Ampat
Oliver vandewalle: Divers find missing links to iconic Vasa wreck
leets: Diver dies after chasing GoPro down
Recent News
Green Fins centres halve threat to Aqaba reefs Green Fins centres halve threat to Aqaba reefs
Pipeline: Left To Die podcast probes scuba scandal Pipeline: Left To Die podcast probes scuba scandal
Lake divers explore 144-year-old tug wreck Lake divers explore 144-year-old tug wreck
Diver discoveries: Meg tooth in Florida, bombs in UK Diver discoveries: Meg tooth in Florida, bombs in UK
AMTECS launches global membership programme aimed to foster community engagement AMTECS launches global membership programme aimed to foster community engagement
All Star Scuba Scene adds Ghani liveaboard to its Red Sea fleet All Star Scuba Scene adds Ghani liveaboard to its Red Sea fleet
Connect with us
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Threads Tiktok
Unattributed pictures on this site are the copyright of the photographer.
Contact DIVER Magazine for details.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Threads Tiktok
Copyright 2025 Rork Media Limited. All rights reserved.
Gift Subscriptions
Subscribe for £3/month