Public eye: Deep-sea mining tracker launched

An open-access tracker designed to scrutinise the actions of vessels engaged in mineral exploitation of the ocean’s deepest seabeds has been unveiled by the non-profit Global Fishing Watch (GFW) and the Benioff Ocean Science Laboratory at the University of California, Santa Barbara.

In April US president Trump signed an executive order instructing government agencies to ‘expedite’ permits for seabed mineral exploration and commercial recovery both within US jurisdiction and on the high seas, signalling the acceleration of an international race to the bottom.

Although commercial exploitation licences have yet to be granted, deep-sea exploration is already underway. The International Seabed Authority (ISA), the UN-mandated body responsible for managing mineral-related activities in areas beyond national jurisdiction, has granted exploration licences covering more than 1.5 million sq km of the Pacific, Atlantic and Indian Oceans.

The “new and improved” Deep-Sea Mining Watch portal developed by GFW and the Benioff Lab is claimed to allow users to monitor the movements of vessels engaged in mineral-related activities now or retrospectively, and to explore data by region, timeframe and vessel speed.

Exploration patterns can be overlaid with GFW data to analyse interactions between ocean industries, and to visualise ISA-licensed areas, reserved zones and areas protected from deep-sea mining.

Vessel tracks in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean (DSMW)

Black box

“The deep ocean has long been a black box for human activity,” says Dr Douglas McCauley, director of the Benioff Ocean Science Laboratory. “Deep-Sea Mining Watch provides the first global window into one of the planet’s last industrial frontiers.

“By adapting the same Global Fishing Watch technology that transformed transparency in global fisheries, anyone from scientists to policy-makers to citizens can see where vessels linked to deep-sea mineral activity are operating, helping to bring accountability to a nascent industry.”

Deep-Sea Mining Watch gathers data from a vessel’s automatic identification system or AIS, a GPS-like device used by large vessels to broadcast their position, along with key information such as identity, location, speed and course. It cross-references vessel tracks with exploration areas and timeframes to highlight when and where vessels might be mining.

It is currently monitoring the activities of more than 40 vessels, and overlaying more than 30 exploration areas in the high seas alongside countries’ exclusive economic zones (EEZs).

Gold rush

“The global race for minerals has set off a modern-day gold rush into the depths of our ocean,” says Benioff Lab science advisor Dr Diva Amon. “Mineral-rich regions of the ocean floor, such as abyssal plains, hydrothermal vents and seamounts, contain cobalt, nickel, copper and manganese, among other minerals.

“However, these ecosystems are also among the most fragile and least understood on Earth. Mining will result in biodiversity and habitat loss, and could disrupt important functions such as deep-sea carbon storage, climate regulation and fisheries.”

Fishing and deep-sea mining vessel activity in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (DSMW)

Deep-Sea Mining Watch is designed for use by stakeholders ranging from intergovernmental organisations such as the ISA and national governments to researchers, journalists, conservationists and industry.

“By applying Global Fishing Watch’s unique technology to this new sector, Deep-Sea Mining Watch can now support informed decision-making and promote accountability in this rapidly developing sector,” says GFW chief innovation officer Paul Woods.

Open Ocean project

GFW’s Open Ocean project, set for completion in 2030, will be a public map revealing the activities of more than a million ocean-going vessels, including the entire global commercial fishing and shipping fleets and hundreds of thousands of smaller fishing vessels, as well as tens of thousands of offshore structures.

Intended to illuminate offshore oil-drilling and other maritime activities, its aim is “to revolutionise ocean governance, making transparency and accountability the new normal”, says Woods.

“The ocean seabed beyond national jurisdictions belongs to all humanity under international law, and transparency is how we ensure that this vast resource is managed for the common good.”

