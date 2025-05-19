Magazine Subscriptions
Dive-boat loses power with divers down

Littlehampton lifeboat crew locate two of the divers in the water (RNLI)
Lifeboat crews have responded to a Mayday call from a dive-boat after its electrics failed while four scuba divers were still under water. The incident occurred off the West Sussex coast yesterday afternoon (18 May).

Without power, the vessel was drifting east on the flooding tide and the three crew were concerned that the divers would be unable to locate or access it when they surfaced. The sky was clear and a moderate southerly breeze was blowing at the time.

The Coastguard picked up the call from the boat, which lay about two miles south of the village of Middleton-on-Sea, and alerted the RNLI. Volunteer crews from both Littlehampton and Selsey lifeboat stations launched and sped to the scene. 

Two divers were located and brought back to their dive-boat with Selsey RNLI in attendance, while the other two were picked up by Littlehampton’s inshore lifeboat Renee Sherman. None of the divers was injured, and the Renee Sherman was able to tow the dive-boat back to Littlehampton harbour.

Equipment failure

“When tasked to a Mayday call our shore and lifeboat crews are especially aware of the importance of their roles, particularly in instances where there are known to be persons in the water,” said Littlehampton RNLI lifeboat operations manager Nick White.

“No matter how well-prepared a vessel is, being out at sea in an exposed environment can lead to equipment failure and we are delighted to have been able to play a key role in bringing the divers and their support crew safely back to harbour.”

The RNLI operates 238 lifeboat stations in the UK and Ireland and depends on voluntary donations and legacies to maintain its rescue service. Founded in 1824, its lifeboat crews and lifeguards have saved more than 146,000 lives. 

